Effective: 2023-01-08 08:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 16:42:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting George, Perry and Greene Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Leaf Near Mclain. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CST Sunday was 19.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 13.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

GEORGE COUNTY, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO