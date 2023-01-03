Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
DC Weather: Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds
WASHINGTON (7News) — Saturday begins cooler than the last several mornings but closer to early January climatology. Expect partly cloudy and dry conditions for your afternoon and evening plans. Highs should reach the upper 40s to low 50s today. Northwest winds at 10-20 mph will keep wind chills in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT | Scattered rain is possible through mid-evening
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rain has remained locked-up across far north and northwest Georgia through early Sunday afternoon; sparing metro Atlanta from a wet Sunday. However, the chance of hit-or-miss rain continues, and expands southward, through Sunday evening plans. The forecast isn’t a washout. There will be a...
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Overnight snow to make for messy Monday morning commute in New Jersey
NOW: Clear skies will turn to clouds today for a seasonable and mostly sunny day across the region. NEW: Snow will move in overnight, causing a mess for the Monday morning commute. Could see up to an inch of snow stick on colder surfaces in north and central Jersey. NEXT:...
Maryland Weather: Cool temps and showers expected Sunday
BALTIMORE - Expect temperatures the 20s & 30s during the morning.Sunday late afternoon and evening could see some showers pass through, but everything should shape up by late Monday. Higher elevations could see you switch over from rain to snow. Monday shaping up better with highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday highs will be in the 50s with a nice stretch of days ahead.Into the next 7 days, we will see both average and above average temps for January with a mostly dry forecast.
WSLS
A chilly weekend ahead with the potential for rain and wintry mix by Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a frosty start for many across Southwest and Central Virginia as many areas have dipped below freezing to start the weekend. The cold air is making it possible for snowflakes to form along a warm front to the west of the forecast area. The...
‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Upstate New York Next Week
A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone.
WJLA
DC Weather: Cooler air returns Friday with temps in the 40s
WASHINGTON (7News) — Our stretch of extreme warmth is about to end! Daytime temperatures will hold mainly in the 40s along with a mix of sun and clouds and a breeze. The first half of the weekend is trending dry on Saturday. The latest forecast guidance shows a chance for scattered showers later which will impact the Commanders' final game of the season. There could be a little bit of a mix by nightfall but does not look like a big deal.
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT| Wintry mix moves into Maryland Sunday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated January 7, 11 p.m.) A weather alert is posted for Sunday night through Monday morning as a wintry mix moves into Maryland. Sunday will start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s before reaching the 40s by the afternoon. Cloud coverage will increase ahead of the next weather-maker.
Coast-To-Coast Winter Storm On Track For Northeast
The chances have decreased that a quick-moving storm will bring accumulating snowfall this weekend, but a coast-to-coast system now brewing on the West Coast is due to arrive in the Northeast at the end of next week."A major storm that will swing onshore in California early next week is the on…
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Saturday January 7, 2023
508-080945- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- 439 AM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. central Virginia, south central Virginia, southwest Virginia, west. central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability...
Pollen levels creep up as winter’s arctic blast becomes a distant memory
Tree pollen in Texas and Florida have reached medium to high levels.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend
CLEVELAND — A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well and for any of your Friday night plans. The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.
wjhl.com
Clouds increasing and some flurries falling late tonight
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a low near 32 degrees. Friday will start mostly cloudy with a chance of snow flurries and light snow showers across our northern counties of Southwest Virginia and across some of the highest elevations of East Tennessee and western North Carolina. We will see clearing skies through the afternoon. The high will be chilly at 46 degrees.
Falling Temps Will Lead To Chance For Wintry Mix In These Parts Of Region
A gradual drop in temperatures will lead to a chance for a wintry mix in parts of the region and snow farther north.Following patchy morning fog Thursday, Jan. 5, it will be cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature hovering around the 50-degree mark, according to the National Weather…
cbs4indy.com
Indiana weather turning up the heat next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
WDAM-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY declared for Tuesday due to the threat of Severe Weather
This evening will be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for TUESDAY. Models have been a little more aggressive today and continue to show a potent set-up for severe weather tomorrow across South Mississippi. We expect supercells to develop south of I-20 tomorrow morning around 9-10am. Those supercells would then move into the Pine Belt during the lunchtime hours, posing a DECENT Tornado Threat. The cells will merge and form a squall line during the afternoon as everything slowly moves off to the east. Severe Weather will come to an end after 7pm.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
Kait 8
Highway closures due to high water
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed. As of 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, the following highways are closed in Northeast Arkansas:. Cross. Highway 364. Craighead. Highway 230. Jackson. Highway 37. Highway 224. You can visit IDriveArkansas’ website...
Comments / 0