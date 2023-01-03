ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WJLA

DC Weather: Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds

WASHINGTON (7News) — Saturday begins cooler than the last several mornings but closer to early January climatology. Expect partly cloudy and dry conditions for your afternoon and evening plans. Highs should reach the upper 40s to low 50s today. Northwest winds at 10-20 mph will keep wind chills in...
WASHINGTON STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT | Scattered rain is possible through mid-evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rain has remained locked-up across far north and northwest Georgia through early Sunday afternoon; sparing metro Atlanta from a wet Sunday. However, the chance of hit-or-miss rain continues, and expands southward, through Sunday evening plans. The forecast isn’t a washout. There will be a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cool temps and showers expected Sunday

BALTIMORE -  Expect temperatures the 20s & 30s during the morning.Sunday late afternoon and evening could see some showers pass through, but everything should shape up by late Monday. Higher elevations could see you switch over from rain to snow. Monday shaping up better with highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday highs will be in the 50s with a nice stretch of days ahead.Into the next 7 days, we will see both average and above average temps for January with a mostly dry forecast.
MARYLAND STATE
104.5 The Team

‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Upstate New York Next Week

A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone.
ALBANY, NY
WJLA

DC Weather: Cooler air returns Friday with temps in the 40s

WASHINGTON (7News) — Our stretch of extreme warmth is about to end! Daytime temperatures will hold mainly in the 40s along with a mix of sun and clouds and a breeze. The first half of the weekend is trending dry on Saturday. The latest forecast guidance shows a chance for scattered showers later which will impact the Commanders' final game of the season. There could be a little bit of a mix by nightfall but does not look like a big deal.
WASHINGTON STATE
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT| Wintry mix moves into Maryland Sunday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated January 7, 11 p.m.) A weather alert is posted for Sunday night through Monday morning as a wintry mix moves into Maryland. Sunday will start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s before reaching the 40s by the afternoon. Cloud coverage will increase ahead of the next weather-maker.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Coast-To-Coast Winter Storm On Track For Northeast

The chances have decreased that a quick-moving storm will bring accumulating snowfall this weekend, but a coast-to-coast system now brewing on the West Coast is due to arrive in the Northeast at the end of next week."A major storm that will swing onshore in California early next week is the on…
CALIFORNIA STATE
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Saturday January 7, 2023

508-080945- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- 439 AM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. central Virginia, south central Virginia, southwest Virginia, west. central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsnet5

FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend

CLEVELAND — A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well and for any of your Friday night plans. The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.
OHIO STATE
wjhl.com

Clouds increasing and some flurries falling late tonight

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a low near 32 degrees. Friday will start mostly cloudy with a chance of snow flurries and light snow showers across our northern counties of Southwest Virginia and across some of the highest elevations of East Tennessee and western North Carolina. We will see clearing skies through the afternoon. The high will be chilly at 46 degrees.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana weather turning up the heat next week

INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
INDIANA STATE
WDAM-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY declared for Tuesday due to the threat of Severe Weather

This evening will be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for TUESDAY. Models have been a little more aggressive today and continue to show a potent set-up for severe weather tomorrow across South Mississippi. We expect supercells to develop south of I-20 tomorrow morning around 9-10am. Those supercells would then move into the Pine Belt during the lunchtime hours, posing a DECENT Tornado Threat. The cells will merge and form a squall line during the afternoon as everything slowly moves off to the east. Severe Weather will come to an end after 7pm.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kait 8

Highway closures due to high water

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed. As of 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, the following highways are closed in Northeast Arkansas:. Cross. Highway 364. Craighead. Highway 230. Jackson. Highway 37. Highway 224. You can visit IDriveArkansas’ website...
ARKANSAS STATE

