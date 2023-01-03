Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eric Adams Will Visit The S.I. School Near The Port Richmond Bus StopAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Habit Burger Grill Set to Open A New Restaurant In East BrunswickMadocEast Brunswick, NJ
Pedestrian killed in Clarkstown identified as 21-year-old woman from Spring Valley
Police arrest 2 Massachusetts men accused of attempting to sell fentanyl on I-95
Police say they heard about the meeting spot Thursday, which was near Exit 5.
News 12
Woman fatally struck in New City
Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by a southbound car just after 5 p.m. while crossing Route 304 by Clearview Road in New City.
Prosecutor: Woman found dead following fire at Aberdeen apartment
The fire started inside an apartment building on Aberdeen Road in Aberdeen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Late Yorktown police lieutenant posthumously promoted to captain during funeral service
Sgroi, a police officer for 16 years, died suddenly on Jan. 2 after fighting an illness. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.
Alex Jones' CT attorney's law license suspended for 6 months for sharing Sandy Hook families' medical records
A judge has suspended Alex Jones' Connecticut attorney's law license for six months for sharing the personal medical records of Sandy Hook families. In the ruling, Judge Barbara Bellis says the information revealed by Norm Pattis “was carelessly passed around from one unauthorized person to another.”. Pattis confirmed on...
Former Mayor Richard Thomas sues Mount Vernon over proposed tax hike
A new lawsuit has been filed against the city of Mount Vernon by a former mayor. It comes after claims from the city's former mayor that the public was shut out of budget hearings late last year. Former Mayor Richard Thomas says he wants a public budget hearing on what...
‘Things Remembered’ to close all stores at Long Island malls this weekend
The chain known for personalizing gifts has three locations on Long Island that will be closing this weekend – at Roosevelt Field Mall, Smith Haven Mall and Green Acres Mall.
New bakery to open in Mount Vernon on Saturday
A new bakery is opening tomorrow in Mount Vernon. Ashley's Sweet Treats on West Sandford Boulevard will specialize in custom cakes and desserts. They also hope to hold classes for the public in the future. The opening will take place at 1 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting to follow.
NYS Department of Health: COVID-19 subvariant XBB 1.5 makes up over 50% of cases in the state
Experts say early estimates indicate this new strain is able to spread more rapidly than other variants currently circulating.
Cloudy Sunday before nighttime snow showers for New Jersey
WEATHER TO WATCH: Overnight snow to make for messy Monday morning commute in New Jersey
NOW: Clear skies will turn to clouds today for a seasonable and mostly sunny day across the region. NEW: Snow will move in overnight, causing a mess for the Monday morning commute. Could see up to an inch of snow stick on colder surfaces in north and central Jersey. NEXT:...
