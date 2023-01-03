ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

New bakery to open in Mount Vernon on Saturday

A new bakery is opening tomorrow in Mount Vernon. Ashley's Sweet Treats on West Sandford Boulevard will specialize in custom cakes and desserts. They also hope to hold classes for the public in the future. The opening will take place at 1 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting to follow.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Wintry mix to make for messy Monday morning commute on Long Island

NOW: A frosty start, but clear. NEW: Light rain/flurries during Monday morning commute. NEXT: Rain and wind Friday. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says it will be a sunny Sunday, but a mix of rain and snow could slow down the commute on Monday morning. SUNDAY: Sun to start,...

