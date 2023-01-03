ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
MN Man Charged With Killing Partner With Toilet Paper Holder

Jeremiah Quan Turner of Minneapolis is currently in jail facing charges of second-degree murder for allegedly beating his domestic partner to death with a toilet paper holder. Medina police were called to a home just before 12:30 on December 29th, according to fox9.com and found a woman unresponsive. Police noticed that the woman's body was covered with bruises.
MEDINA, MN
Rockville’s City Administrator Search Continues

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for Rockville's city administrator search. After selecting four finalists for the position last month, the council learned three of the candidates had withdrawn before the final round of interviews. During Wednesday night's special city council meeting, the council met with...
ROCKVILLE, MN
One Minnesota Viking Paying It Forward, to Show Support for Damar Hamlin

Who else was watching Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals, excited to watch what was sure to be a thrilling match. Only to be watching one the most traumatic scenes I've ever witnessed during an NFL game. Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, had collapsed and medics were on the field administering CPR. As many have said and more will continue to say. The moment became more than a football game, it was now a matter of life or death.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
