Stearns County Parks In Excellent Condition for Winter Fun
UNDATED (WJON News) -- With all of the snow we've had recently the Stearns County Parks are in tip-top shape for enjoying winter activities. The county has a total of 16 parks all of which are open for use throughout the winter. The county grooms cross-country ski trails in Quarry...
Nerd Nite On The Rocks A Popular Monthly Event in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You can join a monthly conversation about a variety of topics. Nerd Nite on the Rocks is held the first Thursday of every month at the Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Waite Park. John Mielke and Rebecca Woods started the group about 15 months...
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
What Do We Have Here? Recent Minnesota Bust Nets 31 Guns & Lots Of Drugs
To quote my favorite television detective, Joe Kenda, "my, my, my" what did Minnesota officers find in a St. Paul home after an earlier traffic stop in Minneapolis? Well, the answer to that is guns, 31 to be exact, and a whole lot of drugs. Nice work law enforcement!. According...
MN Man Charged With Killing Partner With Toilet Paper Holder
Jeremiah Quan Turner of Minneapolis is currently in jail facing charges of second-degree murder for allegedly beating his domestic partner to death with a toilet paper holder. Medina police were called to a home just before 12:30 on December 29th, according to fox9.com and found a woman unresponsive. Police noticed that the woman's body was covered with bruises.
Waite Park Hair Salon Adds Tanning, Red Light Therapy Services
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park hair salon is expanding their health and beauty services. Morph Salon and Barber opened over two years inside the Marketplace Mall and recently relocated behind Texas Roadhouse in September. Owner Natasha Sankey says after settling into their new space, she was approached...
Rockville’s City Administrator Search Continues
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for Rockville's city administrator search. After selecting four finalists for the position last month, the council learned three of the candidates had withdrawn before the final round of interviews. During Wednesday night's special city council meeting, the council met with...
One Minnesota Viking Paying It Forward, to Show Support for Damar Hamlin
Who else was watching Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals, excited to watch what was sure to be a thrilling match. Only to be watching one the most traumatic scenes I've ever witnessed during an NFL game. Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, had collapsed and medics were on the field administering CPR. As many have said and more will continue to say. The moment became more than a football game, it was now a matter of life or death.
