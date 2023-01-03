Read full article on original website
Tornado confirmed in McLean County from Tuesday evening
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado today from Tuesday’s storms. The tornado touched down three miles southeast of Bellflower at 5:38 PM and was on the ground for 4 minutes before dissipating. Its peak winds were 110mph and its path was 0.5...
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
UPDATE: 3 dogs die in fire that destroys home on North Galena Road
UPDATE (4:07 p.m.) - The home is now fully demolished following the fire Friday night. There is no apparent damage to the surrounding homes. Trees in front of where the house once stood have burns on them, suggesting the wind may have blown off the river towards Galena Road. Peoria...
Missing person reported in Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A person has been reported missing in a Facebook post by the Normal Police Department. Julie Harris, age 50, listed as homeless is 5′04″, 130lbs with brown hair and glasses. Julie was reported missing recently but has not been seen by family for...
New wolf pups at Wildlife Prairie Park
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Four wolf pups now call Wildlife Prairie Park their home. Brothers August, Sumac, and Cypress make up three of the new additions to the park. The fourth, a girl pup named Luna, comes from a different litter. All four pups came from Central Minnesota and...
Anime, princesses and more - January 7
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s always something going on in Central Illinois! Here are some of the many different events taking place this weekend. If you’re a fan of anime, check out the Anime-ZAP! Convention. There will be vendors and artists to shop from, cosplayers, dances, Q&As with voice actors, and more! Dress up in your favorite cosplay and enjoy a fun weekend with fellow anime fans.
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
Sources: Sankoty Lakes ceases operations, no reopening date set
SPRING BAY (25 News Now) - Sankoty Lakes Resort, a KDB Group Property has ceased operations Friday, effective immediately, according to company emails sent to 25 News. A would-be customer sent us a cancellation email from the resort. They had reservations for Memorial Day weekend. The message says the resort made the decision, “to cease operations within the property, effective immediately, with no reopening date set.”
25 Sports High School Friday - January 6, 2023
(25 News Now) - Friday night brought us another jam-packed night of high school hoops around Central Illinois. In the Big 12 Conference, Peoria High went on the road to The Kitchen and knocked off Peoria Notre Dame 59-53 for a big crosstown rivalry win. Elsewhere in the Big 12, Peoria Manual stormed past Normal West 73-45 while Bloomington fell to Urbana 79-70. In a Big 12/Mid-Illini crossover matchup, Peoria Richwoods beat Limestone 66-50. In small schools action, Eureka picked up a big Heart of Illinois Conference win over El Paso-Gridley 45-41. Meanwhile, Lexington continued their great start to the season with a 54-48 victory against Midland. In the Illini Prairie, Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood and assistant coach Geoff Alexander were in Bloomington to recruit Central Catholic sharpshooter Cole Certa as he and the Saints took on Pontiac. Certa scored 27 for BCC but Pontiac got the win 73-65 over the Saints. In the Central State 8, Normal U-High beat Springfield Lanphier 47-43 in overtime.
College Hoops Saturday - Illini fall get big win over No. 14 Wisconsin, Bradley routs Valparaiso
(25 News Now) - Illinois basketball got the monkey off their back in a big way on Saturday afternoon. The Illini picked up their first Big Ten win of the season with a 79-69 win over No. 14 Wisconsin at State Farm Center. The Illini were led by a big day from Terrance Shannon who put in a team-high 24 points. Coleman Hawkins was also mighty impressive, hitting six threes en route to 20 points. They’ll try to make it back-to-back Big Ten wins on Tuesday night as they visit Nebraska for an 8 p.m. tipoff.
Peoria home destroyed by fire
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home will be demolished, deemed a total loss after a fire early Wednesday. Peoria firefighters were called the area of W. Marquette and W. Antoinette Streets around 6 a.m. on reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from a one-and-a-half-story home. Residents of the...
25 Sports High School Thursday - January 5, 2023
(25 News Now) - Metamora made its official return home from their Gulfport Classic win in Mississippi with a 68-37 win over Urbana inside old Garber Gym on Thursday night. In girls hoops action, Class 4A No. 4 Normal Community kept their undefeated season going with a 49-20 win over Bloomington. In the Heart of Illinois Conference, Class 2A No. 2 Fieldcrest bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 53-24 win over LeRoy. Elsewhere in the HOI, Eureka topped El Paso-Gridley 66-30 and Dee-Mack beat Heyworth 64-41.
Peoria leaders on KBD Group scale back
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The apparent closure of two Peoria-area landmarks is sparking a lot of discussion across the city. Wednesday, local investor Kim Blickenstaff’s KDB group announced a scale back of its investments in Central Illinois including at Peoria’s Scottish Rite Theater and the Betty Jane Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts. Our sources point to a large reduction in the KDB Group’s operations here, both in reducing its staff by dozens and its total investments.
Afternoon shooting leaves one injured in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Thursday afternoon shooting leaves one man with a gunshot wound to the hand, and Police looking for suspects. In a statement, Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says they were called to the 200 block of East Arcadia around 3:15 PM Thursday, for a three round shotspotter alert.
Peoria Police investigate multiple Saturday night shootings
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people are recovering after being shot in two separate incidents Saturday night in Peoria. Peoria Police say the first shooting happened around 8:30 PM Saturday night, after they were called to the 800 block of Northeast Madison. When officers got to the scene, they...
Concern mounts over new, more contagious COVID-19 Omicron strain
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new, more contagious strain of the COVID omicron variant is drawing attention in the local area. New numbers released by the Illinois Department of Public Health Friday have the majority of counties in the WEEK viewing area listed at a high community level. Hospitalizations...
‘Anime Zap’ unites anime fans under one roof
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Over a thousand fans came together to celebrate the art of Japanese animation and pop culture at the East Peoria Embassy Suites this weekend. ‘Anime Zap’ calls itself the largest winter Illinois anime convention. Fans could explore products from vendors and artists, check out cosplay contests (or participate in them), and enjoy all things related to the art form.
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
Renters, activists discuss ideas to protect renters ahead of vacate deadline by Darwin Homes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Nearly 60 households in Peoria’s East Bluff are forced to leave their homes by the end of January. It’s a short deadline for many, even after an extension from the company. On Thursday night a meeting was held to discuss potential bargaining points...
Peoria Police release 2022 shooting statistics
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shooting incidents, victims and homicides by gunshot are down in 2022, from 2021. Numbers released by the Peoria Police Department Friday show 88 shooting incidents in 2022, down from 122 in 2021. The number of gunshot victims were also down - 106 in 2022 compared...
