Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' Game Suspended After Player Injury
The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended during the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle. Hamlin fell over backwards and was reportedly given CPR. Players from both teams looked on — crying and praying...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Five NFL Teams That Could Draft Alabama QB Bryce Young
The Crimson Tide quarterback announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL draft Monday.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kelvin Watts, OL, Glenville State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I was sitting outside just watching football practice when I was 16 and a coach named Wayne Lance asked me did I want to play I said no at first but then shortly after he kept asking I tried it out and end up falling in love with it.
Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed
With news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and his health appears to be trending in a positive direction, the NFL can now turn its attention to determining what exactly to do about the canceled Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game as well as the NFL playoff’s seeding, and NFL insider Read more... The post Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision
Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks. Ricks, who ...
Former No. 1 Overall Prospect Announces NFL Draft Decision
Once the top overall prospect in the Class of 2020, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been rock solid along Clemson's line for the past three years. But now that he's eligible for the NFL Draft, he's got a big decision to make. On Monday, Bresee announced that he is leaving...
Oregon State tight end JT Byrne announced his intention to enter the transfer portal
Oregon State tight end JT Byrne announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Twitter. To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. Transfer portal background information. The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I,...
Cardinals' 35th season in Arizona: Aeneas Williams supports Adrian Wilson in front office
The list of honors from Aeneas Williams' football career is impressive. At the top, a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and a member of the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor. There's so much more. Eight Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pro selections, a St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame inductee and being named a part of the NFL's 1990s All-Decade Team. That's only part of what Williams accomplished in 14 NFL seasons as a cornerback and safety, 10 with...
Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Uche Nwaneri is dead at the age of 38
Uche Nwaneri, a former offensive guard for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has died. He was 38. Nwaneri the seven year Jaguars starter died from an apparent heart attack. Nwaneri drove to Indiana to see his wife but collapsed early Friday morning. According to an autopsy, there were no signs of foul...
