Unsettled weather, above average temps to continue through the week

WHAT'S NEW: Another round of persistent shower activity moves in for Wednesday afternoon as we remain in this dismal setup. Up until that point, we'll see scattered showers and patchy fog.

WHAT'S NEXT: The weekend ahead will be drier and cooler, with temperatures back down to seasonable levels.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says there will be fog and rain heading into Wednesday.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Patchy to dense fog with a few spotty showers and temperatures slowly on the rise. Avg. Low: 26. Lows: upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers for the afternoon/evening hours. Avg. high: 40. Highs: upper 50s to low 60s (Record 64 – 1998). Lows: mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s. Lows: mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds shower chances fading. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with cooler temps. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with temps typical for early January. Highs: low 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs: low 40s. Lows: upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: low 40s. Lows: upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun and temps at average levels. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and feeling cold. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Much like Thursday. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.