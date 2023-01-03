Police: 3 men arrested for weapons possession in Island Park

Police say three men from South Carolina have been arrested after two guns were found inside their car in Island Park.

Detectives tell News 12 officers on a routine patrol saw a black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that was unable to stay in its lane.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, and say they found a loaded 9mm pistol and an unloaded Glock 45mm pistol inside the car.

Isiah Morant, Trevonte Miller and Hampton Dais were all arrested and are now facing multiple charges including criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.



