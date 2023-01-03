ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Park, NY

Police: 3 men arrested for weapons possession in Island Park

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VP1I1_0k1h3XxN00

Police say three men from South Carolina have been arrested after two guns were found inside their car in Island Park.

Detectives tell News 12 officers on a routine patrol saw a black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that was unable to stay in its lane.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, and say they found a loaded 9mm pistol and an unloaded Glock 45mm pistol inside the car.

Isiah Morant, Trevonte Miller and Hampton Dais were all arrested and are now facing multiple charges including criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bronx.com

Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45

On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Gunmen shoot two outside Queens club, then critically injure pedestrian as they speed off in BMW

A pair of gunmen are on the loose after shooting and wounding two men outside a Queens nightclub early Sunday — and then striking a passerby with their BMW, critically injuring him, as they fled, cops said. The shooters opened fire on two men outside the Impulse Lounge at Liberty Ave. and 129th St. in South Richmond Hill about 3:50 a.m., police said. One victim, 28, was shot in the back, while ...
QUEENS, NY
News 12

News 12

131K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy