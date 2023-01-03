ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

Police seek Stamford man as person of interest in untimely death of 2-year-old

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

Stamford police are looking for a person of interest connected to the untimely death of a 2-year-old in the city.

Police say they are searching for 26-year-old Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, of Stamford.

Ismalej-Gomez is additionally wanted on a violation of probation warrant.

Police say they are searching for 26-year-old Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, of Stamford.

Police say Ismalej-Gomez is believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Earlier Monday, police shut down the area of Soundview Avenue at the back entrance to Cummings Beach for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

An investigator can be reached at 203-977-4417 . The public can also submit a confidential text tip to 847411 (tip411) .

