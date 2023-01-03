Efforts on Opioid Epidemic, Human Trafficking Propel Penn State Abington Professor to Health Hero of the Year

Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania’s Population Drops Slightly Despite Increase in Births
New census data on population change in Pennsylvania shows that the state lost around 40,000 people between July 2021 and July 2022. Ximena Conde and Aseem Shukla noted the drop in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Overall, the United States experienced a modest increase of 0.4 percent in population, which is a...
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Overall, five closing locations are in the immediate Philadelphia region, while five more are on its outskirts. According to the Office of the Comptroller of the...
Cheltenham Artisan Restores Horn & Hardart Stained-Glass Window on Display in Chestnut Hill
The salvaged stained glass window from the Philadelphia Horn & Hardart at 16th and Chestnut Streets. It is now on display in Chestnut Hill. Chandler Coleman, who owns Cathedral Stained Glass Studio in Cheltenham, helped restore a Horn & Hardart stained-glass window by D’Ascenzo Studio. The piece is now being offered for $1.2 million at Bernard Goldberg Fine Arts in New York City, writes Kevin Riordan for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
