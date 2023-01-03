ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car in North Nashville

By Ethan Illers, Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday night in North Nashville.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of 15th Avenue North just before midnight to respond to a call regarding a “suspicious vehicle.”

Metro police reported officers discovered the body of 42-year-old Demarcus Mallory, man on parole, in the driver’s seat of a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu. Efforts are underway by Metro police to notify Mallory’s family.

Officers found Mallory after a call was received about a car with its lights on in the yard of a vacant residence for a few hours, according to Metro police.

Gunshots were reportedly heard in the area in the 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. time frame.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WKRN News 2

