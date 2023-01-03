Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday night in North Nashville.
Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of 15th Avenue North just before midnight to respond to a call regarding a “suspicious vehicle.”
Metro police reported officers discovered the body of 42-year-old Demarcus Mallory, man on parole, in the driver’s seat of a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu. Efforts are underway by Metro police to notify Mallory’s family.
Officers found Mallory after a call was received about a car with its lights on in the yard of a vacant residence for a few hours, according to Metro police.
Gunshots were reportedly heard in the area in the 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. time frame.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
