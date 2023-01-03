ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Law & Crime

Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Affidavit Is Full of ‘Bad Facts’ for His Lawyers — and Some Gaps for the State, Experts Say

In the defense bar, attorneys have a phrase to describe information that isn’t helpful to their clients: They’re “bad facts,” and a federal public defender who’s represented thousands of clients says they are all over the recently unsealed affidavit in the case of Idaho quadruple-murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.
MOSCOW, ID
WNCT

Biden visit to El Paso stirs mixed feelings amidst migrant crisis

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – President Biden will find a slightly less-chaotic border when he visits El Paso on Sunday, as illegal immigration has plummeted in the past two weeks and processing centers are now holding less than 1,000 people. According to the City of El Paso’s Migrant...
EL PASO, TX
WNCT

Alan Dershowitz, defender of Israel, opposes legal overhaul

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — U.S. lawyer Alan Dershowitz, long a staunch defender of Israel’s policies on the international stage, said Sunday he cannot defend sweeping judicial reforms planned by Israel’s new government. The proposals call for an overhaul aimed at curbing the powers of the judiciary,...
WNCT

Cuban migrants arrive in Florida to uncertain future

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Yoandri Sánchez Sánchez arrived in the Florida Keys just before sunrise Thursday with 22 other Cubans on a makeshift, motorized raft they built themselves. Their 100-mile (160-kilometer) journey from the communist island across the dangerous Florida Straits began on New Year’s Eve...
FLORIDA STATE

