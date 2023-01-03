ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian Anger Over Deadly Ukrainian Strike; Zelenskyy Says Moscow Aims to ‘Exhaust' Ukraine With Attacks

By Natasha Turak,CNBC
