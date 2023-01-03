Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Copy of This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town. New Hope has been ranked in the top 12 charming small towns in America....
Ice? Snow? Good to Go! Montgomery County’s Winter Activities Beckon
Spring Mountain Adventures, Schwenksville, is one of several Montgomery County sites with plenty of winter activities. Valley Forge and Montgomery County offer a vast array of winter activities for all ages. Visit state parks for sledding or cross-country skiing, or head to popular attractions like Spring Mountain Adventures, where a skating rink and ski slopes await.
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
Ambler’s Three Stooges Museum Featured in Canadian Newspaper
As Montgomery County slides forward into the January-February doldrums, it’s prime season for exploring some of its lesser-known sites of interest. One in Ambler is definitely a hidden gem, especially for fans of a particular brand of film comedy. The Stoogeum, a Three Stooges Museum, is a shrine to...
Esquire: 70-Hour 2019 National Dog Show in Oaks Precipitated Anger, Chaos, and Disappointment
Using last week’s National Dog Show held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Esquire Magazine provides a behind-the-scene look at “the wild microcosm that is competitive dog showing.” Image via WHYY.org. Many dog handlers were shocked when an unexpected winner was announced at the 2019...
50 Years Ago, Bruce Springsteen Played a Bryn Mawr Coffeehouse as Debut Album Quietly Went on Sale
Springsteen performing "Rosalita," much as he did at Bryn Mawr's The Main Point 50 years ago.Photo byYouTube. Jan. 5, 1973, was a big day for singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen. But at the time, he didn’t quite know it then. Jay Lustig explained for NJ Arts.
Conshohocken Artists Create Butter Sculpture for American Dairy Association Farm Show
Two Conshohocken artists worked on this butter sculpture, themed “Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come.”. Two Conshohocken artists have created an intricate, large-scale butter sculpture for the American Dairy Association North East Farm Show. The news was reported via press release to Markets Insider. The artwork,...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: In Time for Washington’s Birthday, a Wyndmoor Carriage House in a Cherry Orchard
The purchaser of 517 Spring Lane, Wyndmoor, who can time the necessary transactions properly, can be nested in its elegant comfort in time for Washington’s Birthday twin holiday. It’s an appropriate timing because this 1885 home is surrounded by a beautiful cherry laurel orchard. The living room has...
Cheltenham Artisan Restores Horn & Hardart Stained-Glass Window on Display in Chestnut Hill
The salvaged stained glass window from the Philadelphia Horn & Hardart at 16th and Chestnut Streets. It is now on display in Chestnut Hill. Chandler Coleman, who owns Cathedral Stained Glass Studio in Cheltenham, helped restore a Horn & Hardart stained-glass window by D’Ascenzo Studio. The piece is now being offered for $1.2 million at Bernard Goldberg Fine Arts in New York City, writes Kevin Riordan for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
13 Montco Newcomers Made Philadelphia Restaurant Scene Buzz Last Year
13 new restaurants in Montgomery County have been cited as recommendable by The Philadelphia Inquirer. Thirteen local newcomers are among the restaurants that made the Philadelphia scene buzz in 2022, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fiore Rosso in Bryn Mawr is among the high-end additions that made waves...
Pottstown Entertainment Scene Hibernating This Winter? That’s a Laugh
The N-Crowd, appearing at Steel River Playhouse for one night only, Jan. 7. Fans will want to hop on this sharp-witted, unpredictable, no-holds-barred opportunity, as the presentation is only one night, Jan. 7, at 8 PM. The N-Crowd has a long history — starting in 2005 — of excelling at...
Pottstown Residents Dive Enthusiastically into 2023 Polar Bear Plunge
More than 150 participants braved the cool water at the 2023 polar bear plunge in Pottstown.Photo byJim Shaner at Facebook. Pottstown’s 2023 Polar Bear Plunge at Riverfront Park drew a record number of participants willing to get the year off to a bracing start. But as Evan Brandt noted in The Reporter, the air temp was at least moderately comfortable, even if the water was not.
Montgomery County Past and Present Had Impact on Legendary Merrill Reese
Merrill Reese (l) and Bill Werndl in the WIP booth at Lincoln Financial Field. It’s no secret that SportsRadio 94 WIP Eagles broadcaster Merrill Reese — who has called the Birds’ games for more than 45 years — has one Montgomery County connection: his Blue Bell home. But Philadelphia Magazine’s Victor Fiorello unearthed another, one reflecting a professional setback.
Colmar Driver Okay after Car Accident in Most Unlikely Place: Inside a Car Wash
A 77-year-old Colmar driver was injured and required rescue from inside a neighborhood car wash. Sharifa Jackson at 6abc reported the story. The accident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the Wave Car Wash on Bethlehem Pike. Rescuers theorize the driver’s foot may have slipped onto the...
Help available for drivers who fear crossing Delaware Memorial Bridge
If you’ve ever white-knuckled your way across the Delaware Memorial Bridge, which rises up to 200 feet high, imagine what it’s like for those with fears of heights or crossing bridges. The Delaware River and Bay Authority offers an escort service.
Elmwood Park Zoo’s Adopted Cougars Heading to Saint Louis
Two cougar cubs — orphans Russet and Yukon — are moving from the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown to the Saint Louis Zoo. Justin Heinze covered their upcoming road trip in the Norristown Patch. The pair were found in Idaho in February 2017, according to an Elmwood Park...
Parts of U.S. 1, I-95 in Bucks County to Be Reconstructed in Massive Project. Here’s What to Know
As the new year begins, two major roads that go through Bucks County are set to see a large reconstruction take place in the near future. Kenny Cooper and Emily Rizzo wrote about the reconstruction for WHYY. Both U.S. 1 and I-95 will see major reconstruction take place in 2023,...
SJU Dessert Fan Earns Unofficial On-Campus Title: ‘Cheesecake Lady Ambassador’
Vanessa Jackson, whose SJU fan may easily be called the Cheesecake Lady Ambassador for her enthusiasm about Jackson's baking skills. Saint Joseph’s University senior Asia Whittenberger is such a fan of the Cheesecake Lady’s Elkins Park bakery that she’s not above shanghaiing novices to go to the shop for an inaugural taste. Based on that endorsement, Gabby Smalls — reporter for the campus newspaper The Hawk — agreed to join a Whittenberger excursion.
Act II Playhouse Presents ‘Steel Magnolias,’ Beloved Story of Female Friendship
Although not a shot from the Act II Playhouse production, this set and cast from an Dunwoody, Ga. production gives some indication of the story's screen-to-stage adaptation. Act II Playhouse, Ambler, announces its latest production, the beloved Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling. The production is an Act II Playhouse premiere...
Man Shot Dead in Parking Lot of Philly Dunkin' Store
Léelo en español aquí. A man was found shot dead next to a parked car in a Dunkin' parking lot off Broad Street in North Philadelphia's Logan section early Wednesday. Police officers arrived to the parking lot at North Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue around a 1 a.m. to find a man bleeding on the ground next to a car, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
