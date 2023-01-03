ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland Jewish News

Former Massachusetts lawmaker under fire for accusing Israel of ‘being on a mission to kill Palestinians’

A former Massachusetts state legislator is being condemned by Jewish and Zionist organizations for accusing Israel of “being on a mission to kill Palestinians.”. During her final week in office, Democratic Rep. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, who represents the fourth Essex district in the northeastern part of the state, took to Twitter on Dec. 29 to attack Israel and its new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel approves punitive measures against PA in response to ‘political and legal war’

Israel’s Security Cabinet on Thursday approved several punitive measures against the Palestinian Authority in response to what it described as Ramallah’s ongoing “political and legal war” against the Jewish state. The move came a week after the U.N. General Assembly passed a resolution calling on the...
Cleveland Jewish News

Why Israel’s new right-wing leaders started out by making disposable plates inexpensive again

TEL AVIV (JTA) — Devora Zien’s tiny apartment in Bnei Brak runs like a factory, but, she admits, not a very smooth one. With 12 mouths to feed three times a day, single-use plasticware is a basic necessity, she says. So when Israel’s then-Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman increased taxes on disposables in 2021, Zien said she was “in total shock.”
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu: Claims judicial reform plans will end Israel’s democracy are ‘baseless’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected as “baseless” claims by critics that his government’s proposed judicial reforms would mark the end of the country’s democracy, and vowed to implement the plan “responsibly.”. “The truth is that the balance between the branches of government...
Cleveland Jewish News

Ben-Gvir nixes rule allowing any MK to visit jailed terrorists

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Sunday the cancelation of a regulation implemented by the previous government that allowed any lawmaker to meet with jailed Palestinian terrorists. Ben-Gvir said that he took the step after “concluding that these visits resulted in incitement and the promotion of terrorist actions.”...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel cracks down on Palestinian Authority over ‘legal and political war’

Israel on Sunday revoked the VIP pass of Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki, in line with a Cabinet decision last week to sanction Ramallah in response to the U.N.’s passage, at the P.A.’s behest, of a resolution asking the International Court of Justice to weigh in on the legal status of Judea and Samaria.
Cleveland Jewish News

A law professor worries Israel could become the next Hungary

(JTA) — Israel’s new governing coalition has been called the “most right-wing” in the nation’s history. That’s heartening to supporters who want the country to get tough on crime and secure Jewish rights to live in the West Bank, and dismaying to critics who see a government bent on denying rights to Israel’s minorities and undermining any hope for a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Cleveland Jewish News

Letters slam major Jewish organizations for criticizing Netanyahu government

The Eretz HaKodesh and Coalition for Jewish Values organizations criticized a letter — written by The Jewish Federations of North America, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Hayesod and the World Zionist Organization — which expressed concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government. Netanyahu’s cabinet was...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel revokes entry permits of PA officials who welcomed terrorist home

The Israeli Defense Ministry has revoked the entry permits of three senior Palestinian Authority officials after they participated in a homecoming ceremony for a convicted terrorist released from prison last week. The three officials, including an assistant to P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas, arrived in the Arab Israeli town of Ar’ara,...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli democracy may not survive a ‘reform’ of its Supreme Court

(JTA) — On Dec. 29, Israel swore in Benjamin Netanyahu’s sixth government. The Likud leader became Israel’s prime minister once more, and one week later, Israel’s long-anticipated judicial counterrevolution began. In the Knesset Wednesday, newly minted Justice Minister and Netanyahu confidant Yariv Levin unveiled a package...
Cleveland Jewish News

Harvard denies fellowship to former HRW head over ‘anti-Israel bias’

Former Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth was denied a fellowship position at Harvard’s Kennedy School due to his “anti-Israel bias,” The Nation reported on Jan. 5. Roth was reportedly offered the position by Carr Center for Public Policy Executive Director Sushma Raman in May, and...
Cleveland Jewish News

Defying police, Ben-Gvir orders probe into hero’s welcome for Arab terrorist

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday instructed Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai to open a probe into what he views as internal failures that allowed public celebrations to be held last week for an Arab terrorist released from prison. Karim Younis, an Arab Israeli jailed for murdering Israel Defense...

