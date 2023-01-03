ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

DELCO.Today

WCU’s Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band Selected to Perform in the 2024 Rose Parade

The West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band will again represent West Chester University and the greater Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on the international stage when they become the first marching band within the PASSHE system to march in the iconic 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. An annual tradition for more than 130 years, the Rose Parade has a television viewership of over 25 million people and a live attendance of about 700,000.
WEST CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows

The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

CCRES Helps Foundation in Annual Chester Toy Drive

Volunteers participated in the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation 13th annual Christmas Spectacular toy drive. They are (from left) Joe Vaillancourt, Kara Davison, and Alyssa McKenzie. CCRES in Downingtown recently donated toys and volunteered its’ time to help in the toy drive of the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation, a...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Inclusive Play: Teamwork On and Off the Playground

More and more communities are recognizing the importance of accessible, inclusive play for children of all abilities, including one community in Montgomery Township PA that brought in General Recreation experts to help them plan a vibrant, inclusive playground. General Recreation in Newtown Square worked with Christopher Green, Senior Landscape Architect...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: CCRES

You can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Group Proposes Charter School at Valley Forge Military Academy

Eisenhower Hall on the campus of Valley Forge Military Academy and College. Supporters have asked the Radnor School Board to consider a military-themed charter school, the Pennsylvania Military Charter School, on the grounds of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer. This latest proposal...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
DELCO.Today

Peace Corps Volunteer From Ridley Park Back in Service

The COVID-19 pandemic put an abrupt halt to Peace Corps work in more than 60 countries when the organization evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from overseas back in March 2020. Now Angel Padilla of Ridley Park is among the first volunteers to return to overseas service, writes Peg DeGrassa for the...
RIDLEY PARK, PA
DELCO.Today

2017 Investment Analyst: ‘Wawa a Small-Scale Cult in Philadelphia Area’

Even in a conversation about one of investors’ favorite convenience store chains, Wawa steals the show. Prompted by disappointing third-quarter profits from Midwest C-store franchise Casey’s General Stores, Bill Barker of Motley Fool Funds quickly steered the show to Wawa, the “Casey’s General of the Mid-Atlantic,” during a Market Foolery episode by Chris Hill on Madison.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Free haircuts and Some Mentoring at Academy Park High School

Jamal Whitsett was upset to hear about fights, lockdowns, and police calls at his alma mater, Academy Park High School, writes Jaclyn Lee for 6abc. “I’ve never seen anything like that and I said to myself, ‘If there’s anything I can do, I have a skill, which is barbering, which is these clippers,” said Whitsett.
SHARON HILL, PA
DELCO.Today

Plastic Bags Now Banned From Media, Haverford

The new year brought with it a plastic bag ban in Haverford Township and Media Borough, reports 6abc staff. That means shopping in both communities will require bringing your own reusable bags or paying extra for a paper bag at checkout. “I remembered to bring my bag today, I didn’t...
HAVERFORD, PA
