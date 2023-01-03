Read full article on original website
Clifton Heights Football Player Donates Bone Marrow
A Clifton Heights college football player, Ayden Garnes, is donating bone marrow to help a woman he’s never met, writes Eddie Kadhim for Fox 29. Garnes, 19, an All-State athlete from Monsignor Bonner Prendergast High School, is a defensive back for Duquesne University. He signed up at a team...
WCU’s Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band Selected to Perform in the 2024 Rose Parade
The West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band will again represent West Chester University and the greater Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on the international stage when they become the first marching band within the PASSHE system to march in the iconic 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. An annual tradition for more than 130 years, the Rose Parade has a television viewership of over 25 million people and a live attendance of about 700,000.
Delaware County Leadership: Phil Closius, Dean, Wilmington University School of Law
Phil Closius, dean of the Wilmington University School of Law, spent his childhood in two very different environments – New York City and the suburbs of Kansas City – but appreciated both. He had two dreams that remained constant since he was in second grade: to go to the University of Notre Dame and to become a lawyer.
Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows
The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
Delaware County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
CCRES Helps Foundation in Annual Chester Toy Drive
Volunteers participated in the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation 13th annual Christmas Spectacular toy drive. They are (from left) Joe Vaillancourt, Kara Davison, and Alyssa McKenzie. CCRES in Downingtown recently donated toys and volunteered its’ time to help in the toy drive of the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation, a...
Inclusive Play: Teamwork On and Off the Playground
More and more communities are recognizing the importance of accessible, inclusive play for children of all abilities, including one community in Montgomery Township PA that brought in General Recreation experts to help them plan a vibrant, inclusive playground. General Recreation in Newtown Square worked with Christopher Green, Senior Landscape Architect...
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELCO Careers: CCRES
You can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults...
Group Proposes Charter School at Valley Forge Military Academy
Eisenhower Hall on the campus of Valley Forge Military Academy and College. Supporters have asked the Radnor School Board to consider a military-themed charter school, the Pennsylvania Military Charter School, on the grounds of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer. This latest proposal...
Firstrust Bank Execs, Having Conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Return with New Outlooks, Deep Friendships, and Professional Takeaways
Despite being home two weeks after a life-changing climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, Firstrust EVP Michael Dinda still sported the sunburnt face he got during the adventure. But if anything, Dinda’s rosy glow caused the commercial banking division manager’s smile appear yet more dazzling white. His climbing partner and...
Testa’s in Havertown, a ‘Delco Institution’ Closes After 40 Years
Janis and Lou Testa holding a sign about their closing outside their Brookline Blvd. bakery. After 40 years, a Havertown icon, Testa’s Bakery, closed its doors Dec. 31, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. “Testa’s has been a part of our family celebrations for as long as I...
Peace Corps Volunteer From Ridley Park Back in Service
The COVID-19 pandemic put an abrupt halt to Peace Corps work in more than 60 countries when the organization evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from overseas back in March 2020. Now Angel Padilla of Ridley Park is among the first volunteers to return to overseas service, writes Peg DeGrassa for the...
Founded During Pandemic, Philadelphia Apiary Puts Focus on Mental Health, Mindfulness
Half Mad Honey is a Philadelphia-based apiary that focuses on mental health.Photo byFacebook. Founded by Amelia Mraz and Natasha Pham during the pandemic, Half Mad Honey, a Navy Yard-based apiary, puts focus on mental health and mindfulness, writes Laura Swartz for the Philadelphia Magazine.
2017 Investment Analyst: ‘Wawa a Small-Scale Cult in Philadelphia Area’
Even in a conversation about one of investors’ favorite convenience store chains, Wawa steals the show. Prompted by disappointing third-quarter profits from Midwest C-store franchise Casey’s General Stores, Bill Barker of Motley Fool Funds quickly steered the show to Wawa, the “Casey’s General of the Mid-Atlantic,” during a Market Foolery episode by Chris Hill on Madison.com.
Free haircuts and Some Mentoring at Academy Park High School
Jamal Whitsett was upset to hear about fights, lockdowns, and police calls at his alma mater, Academy Park High School, writes Jaclyn Lee for 6abc. “I’ve never seen anything like that and I said to myself, ‘If there’s anything I can do, I have a skill, which is barbering, which is these clippers,” said Whitsett.
Local Billionaire Michael Rubin Says ‘No’ to NFTs
Bryn Mawr billionaire Michael Rubin has decided that NFTs aren’t all that after all, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. Rubin purchased a 60 percent stake in an NFT company back In October 2021 when he was a co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Hotel Revenue, Construction Both on the Rise in Region
Inflation has helped hotel revenues return to pre-pandemic 2019 levels with new hotel construction on the rise to meet demand, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
West Chester’s IT Edge Places Focus on Aiding Accountant Firms In January
With all of the New Year celebrations and festivities come and gone, now is the time of year when people set various goals for themselves. With these resolutions being set, certain organizations see a large uptick in business over the first few weeks of the new year. Common resolutions usually...
Plastic Bags Now Banned From Media, Haverford
The new year brought with it a plastic bag ban in Haverford Township and Media Borough, reports 6abc staff. That means shopping in both communities will require bringing your own reusable bags or paying extra for a paper bag at checkout. “I remembered to bring my bag today, I didn’t...
