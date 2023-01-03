ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expect a soggy Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and isolated, non-severe storms will move through our area today as an area of low-pressure swings a cold front our way. We’ll stay mostly cloudy and wet this morning, then showers should lift out to the east in the afternoon. Highs will be...
Sunny Saturday, soggy Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend will start with a nice, dry, and unseasonably warm day with highs in the upper 70s under mainly sunny skies. We’ll see clouds and moisture increase gradually late in the day, as the next low-pressure system approaches from the west. Showers and...
Nice weather continues, but won’t last through weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After another beautiful weather day, Baton Rouge will cool down to the lower 40s overnight under mainly clear skies. We’ll close out the work week tomorrow with another Chamber of Commerce day under mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Beautiful weather lasts for rest of this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front that passed the area early Wednesday will help deliver some beautiful weather to close out the week. Temperatures will be very comfortable with no frigid mornings and almost ideal afternoons in the 60°s and 70°s. Expect plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday to help dry up all the puddles left behind by Tuesday’s storms. The weather will stay dry through Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: Threat for scattered strong/heavy storms remains for Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service continues to outline a threat of flash flooding and severe weather for the local area through much of the day Tuesday. Sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms will begin mid-morning and continue off and on through the afternoon into Tuesday evening. A few storms could become strong/severe with all forms of severe weather possible (tornado, hail, wind). The heaviest storms could produce localized pockets of 1-2″ of rain in about 30 minutes to an hour’s time. This could lead to localized nuisance-type flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas.
EBR leaders give update on ongoing drainage efforts

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish updated the public on Sunday, Jan 8, about ongoing drainage efforts. According to a spokesman with the EBR Mayor-President’s Office, approximately 3,700 tons of debris have been removed from the Claycut Bayou and Ward Creek areas. Overall, about 22 million pounds of debris have been removed from more than 80 miles of drains and pipes in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Officials searching for missing man in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Missing Persons Division is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to BRPD, Ian Hollis, 44, was last seen along South 10th Street. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact the Violent...
EBRSO: Missing man last seen on College Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to deputies, Paul Gatewood was last seen in the College Drive area. He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around...
BREC asks public to vote on Scotlandville Greenway Trail names

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) is seeking the greater EBR community’s help in naming sections of the Scotlandville Greenway located in north Baton Rouge. BREC’s Greenway and Trails, a division of Planning and Engineering,...
Roof collapses in early morning house fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire that happened Thursday, Jan. 5. Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Desoto Drive, not far from Thomas Road, around 3:30 a.m. A spokesman...
Man injured in afternoon park shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person at a park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot around 3:30 p.m. while at the park on Sugar Land Drive. Two vehicles were reportedly in the parking lot.
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
CONSUMER REPORTS INVESTIGATES: Heavy metals in chocolate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the holiday season, and a great gift to give and receive: chocolate! You can’t escape it, and why would you want to—it’s delicious. But before you put a bow on that bar, be aware that a new Consumer Reports investigation reveals a dark side to some chocolate.
Vacant house fire in BR under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a vacant house fire that happened early Thursday, Jan. 5. Firefighters responded to a home in the 2300 block of Desoto Drive, not far from Thomas Road, just after 3 a.m.
Person injured in shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Road. The shooting reportedly happened on California Street Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4. Police said one person was shot in the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are...
