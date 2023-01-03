Read full article on original website
How Does an Individual Begin a Job Search On and Off LinkedIn?
How does an individual begin a job search on and off LinkedIn? Are you a recent grad or an unemployed person who has not done a job search in a long time?. Are you asking yourself where to begin your job search? First, realize that looking for a job IS a job.
Narcity
A TikToker Shared A Hack For Applying To '200 Jobs In 2 Days' & Here's How To Do It
If you find the hardest part of searching for a job in Canada the often lengthy application process, this one's for you. A person on TikTok recently shared a tip for applying to jobs that they said allows them to apply to more than 200 positions in just two days.
Google is sending out mysterious emails warning of a problem with the Google Assistant
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whenever something goes wrong with an app or a service that can potentially affect users, whether that's a security breach, or some other kind of service interruption, we always appreciate when the company involved clearly discloses what's going on to its users. After all, depending on the severity of the issue, they may want to take some steps to keep their data safe. But for as much we appreciate such heads-up warnings, it can be a little frustrating when they're exceptionally light on details. And that's just the kind of situation we're looking at now, as Google raises the alarm about a bug affecting Assistant.
Four Lucrative Side-Hustles for 2023
In the age of inflation, sometimes a full-time job isn’t enough to cover the costs of general life expenses. Here are some lucrative side hustles for 2023 to make some extra cash, according to The Motley Fool. 1. Driving for a Ride-Share. Rideshare services such as Lyft and Uber...
CNET
How to Get MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free Today
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership, but those fees mount over time and can discourage you from using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or other products. Fortunately, you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Four Tips to Shift Your Career Right Now
While pivoting your career might appear difficult during a shift in the economy, it can actually be advantageous. Here’s what experts told GoBankingRates.com on the steps you would need to take to make that pivot. 1. Look for training opportunities. Some companies looking to fill positions are more than...
How to send a secure email in Gmail
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Gmail is an excellent email tool that is used by millions. Its intuitive interface and plentiful integrations with other Google services make communicating between friends, family, and coworkers much easier. However, Gmail remains an imperfect solution when it comes to security, which means you might be interested in sending a secure email through the service.
Here's your up-close and personal look at Google's Android experience at CES
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES is happening right now in Las Vegas. The entire show is a spectacle, with participating companies showing off the latest tech of all kinds — from everyday products like phones and tablets to slightly stranger fare like a connected urinalysis device and battery-powered TVs.
ZDNet
How to get notifications from Google Calendar so you never miss a meeting or event
When was the last time you missed a meeting or event you had in your Google Calendar? It's happened to me on plenty of occasions… or at least it did before I took the time to configure notifications for the Google calendars I depend on. Prior to that, I had to depend on my memory or constantly glance at my calendar to see what was next. And given how much I depend on Google Calendar, there has always been a lot to miss.
How Google’s new HD maps will help the Polestar 3 drive autonomously
New Google features are also coming to the Polestar 2 via a software update
West Chester’s IT Edge Places Focus on Aiding Accountant Firms In January
With all of the New Year celebrations and festivities come and gone, now is the time of year when people set various goals for themselves. With these resolutions being set, certain organizations see a large uptick in business over the first few weeks of the new year.
Radnor-Based BM Technologies Stops Bank Acquisition
Radnor-based financial technology company BM Technologies has decided not to acquire Seattle-based First Sound Bank, citing the current economic environment, writes Jeff Blumenthal for Philadelphia Business Journal. In an initial deal from November 2021, BM, formerly BankMoblie, would have paid $23 million in cash for First Sound. The deal was...
First Resource Bank Expands Management Team with Key Promotions
Photo byFirst Resource Bank. To meet the increasing needs of its customer base, First Resource Bank has announced the promotion of three key team members whose leadership skills have considerably increased customer satisfaction, productivity, and security within the bank. The announcement comes after a year of record growth in which the bank experienced a significant uptick in loan volume and new customer acquisition.
hubpages.com
CANVA Website Tutorial the Best Website Design for Beginners
CANVA Website Tutorial the Best Website Design for Beginners. We frequently need to make designs for use in numerous subjects along with social networking web sites, chat packages, or even using designs to put it on the market a particular product via a social networking web site consisting of Instagram,
makeuseof.com
How to Use Reading Mode on Android to Read Articles and Websites More Comfortably
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Reading text on smartphones can be problematic for those with visual problems. Due to this, electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets have accessibility features to help visually impaired users comfortably use them.
Android Authority
How to draw in a Microsoft Word document
Awaken your inner artist with some Microsoft Word drawings. Microsoft Word lets you get creative with how you put together your documents. Did you know you could draw directly onto your Word document? In the latest iteration of Microsoft 365, it’s easy to draw in Microsoft Word. Here’s how.
CNET
Save Over 90% on Microsoft Office 2021 and Get Lifetime Access for Just $30
There's a good chance that you've used Microsoft's Word, Outlook, Excel and other Office programs at some point or another in your daily life before. They're used by tons of business and organizations, but if you need access on your personal computer, a license can be pretty pricey. Lifetime access...
