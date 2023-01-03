ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 3

King Moonracer
5d ago

might be more accurate to say northern Wisconsin.....

Reply
9
Related
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Caught up in the clouds this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The theme of the weekend and into the new week ahead will be, when will the clouds yield to some sunshine. On Saturday, drier air was able to filter into the western third of Wisconsin, scouring out the clouds, and leading to a bright day. Once east of Highway 13, the clouds stayed put and are likely not going away for Saturday night. There might be few breaks to see the nearly full moon in the sky, but will be far and few between in the region. Lows by Sunday morning in the low to mid 10s.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Dry but cold for game day tomorrow

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Skies turn to mostly cloudy tonight with temps dropping to around 19 degrees across the Fox Cities. Tomorrow starts off mostly cloudy, but will turn partly cloudy into the early afternoon!. Over Lambeau, skies will be a bit cloudy for...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet, sunny weekend

Jason Zimmerman gauges the mood ahead of this weekend's crucial season finale and talks to team officials about special plans. Temperatures warming up through Monday. Includes your game day forecast. Rock the Dock 2023 in new location. Updated: 37 minutes ago. Rock the Dock 2023 in new location. FIRST ALERT...
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter

NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
NEW HOPE, MN
Fox 59

Sunny skies around today; light wintry mix arrives tonight

Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking our next wave of rain and snow. Sunny skies around today; light wintry mix arrives …. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking our next wave of rain and snow. IN Focus: Panelists discuss McCarthy vote, this week’s …. Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowless ground, Wisconsin temperatures could be warmer than average

Snow has been hard to come by these last few months, and without decent snow cover it can actually make our temperatures warmer in southeastern Wisconsin. If you've ever walked outside on a sunny day after a fresh snowfall, you've probably been blinded by what seems like billions of tiny little mirrors. In reality that's not far from the truth. Snow is incredibly efficient at reflecting light and can reflect as much as 80-98% of the sun's energy. Grass, dirt, water and other colored surfaces reflect the sun's rays – but not nearly as efficiently. This results in those surfaces absorbing the sun's energy and then re-emitting it as heat. How much a surface reflects the sun is known as "Albedo."
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
WISCONSIN STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana

We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
INDIANA STATE
wpr.org

Freezing rain, snow moving across Wisconsin on Tuesday

Wisconsin and surrounding states are starting the new year with a winter storm, which will bring freezing rain to the southern half of the state and heavy snow to the north. Meteorologist Michael Kurz from the National Weather Service office in La Crosse said parts of southern and central Wisconsin saw freezing rain overnight and into Tuesday morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
Z94

There’s A Lot Of Snow In The Oklahoma Long Range Forecast

In a very weird and extraordinarily bold prediction, Farmer's Almanac is predicting plenty of snow, freezing temperatures, and "squally" winds across Oklahoma for the rest of the month. Shenanigans. Most outlets like to create content with The Almanac's predictions because they're usually unseasonably bold in that way. It's the same...
OKLAHOMA STATE
radioplusinfo.com

1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin

A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy