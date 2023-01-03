Firstrust Bank Execs, Having Conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Return with New Outlooks, Deep Friendships, and Professional Takeaways

Between now and the end of January, we commonly create lists of “resolutions” that range from aspirational dreams to concrete, measurable goals. Then, as the year progresses and the motivation fades—we revert to old patterns and the cycle continues. When we reframe our new year transition by looking for what is most important, we can mindfully reflect on the past year and use these insights to look ahead to the coming year with better intentions.

