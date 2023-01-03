ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 277

JohnnyboyRER
5d ago

Not a scary threat. We already know Russia has thrown everything they've got at Ukraine, and now Ukraine needs to go on 2 or more, well planned, offensives.

Reply(62)
106
clif arwood
5d ago

Russia needs to go back home and lieve UKRAINE and stop there aggression and tend to there people needs this was a few stupid men with power poor choices

Reply(17)
48
Richard Novak
5d ago

So it is okay to kill Ukraine soldiers and civilians but not Russian soldiers. How can this war stop with Putin's win/lose attitude?

Reply(1)
62
Related
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
The Independent

Miss Ukraine commended for ‘badass’ appearance at Miss Universe pageant

Miss Ukraine’s outfit for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition was a “Warrior of Light” ensemble commended worldwide for its symbolism.Viktoria Apanasenko, representing the war-torn country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on 14 January, revealed a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings. The outfit was complete with a weapon [sword] and body armour.An Instagram post on Miss Ukraine’s page said: “The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolises our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.”It continued: “Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy