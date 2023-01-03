Read full article on original website
JohnnyboyRER
5d ago
Not a scary threat. We already know Russia has thrown everything they've got at Ukraine, and now Ukraine needs to go on 2 or more, well planned, offensives.
clif arwood
5d ago
Russia needs to go back home and lieve UKRAINE and stop there aggression and tend to there people needs this was a few stupid men with power poor choices
Richard Novak
5d ago
So it is okay to kill Ukraine soldiers and civilians but not Russian soldiers. How can this war stop with Putin's win/lose attitude?
