Read full article on original website
Related
wonderwall.com
Winnie from 'The Wonder Years' goes bare on her 48th birthday, more of the freshest faced stars of 2023 so far
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "Well hello there, 48! (Here's the obligatory #nomakeup, #nofilter shot. ) Thank you for all your sweet birthday messages already today!" former "The Wonder Years" child star Danica McKellar wrote, in part, alongside this fresh-faced selfie on Jan. 3 — her 48th birthday.
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
wonderwall.com
New details of Jeremy Renner's near-death experience, more news ICYMI
Jeremy Renner was airlifted to a Reno, Nevada, hospital after being run over by a 14,000-pound snow plow on New Year's Day. The Marvel star was using a Snowcat to clear a road near his home where one of his vehicles, which was being driven by a relative, was stuck. After doing so, he got out of the plow to speak to his family member — and the Snowcat began rolling. Jeremy was crushed while attempting to get back into the driver's seat. A 911 emergency log revealed that the Oscar-nominated star was bleeding from his head, having trouble breathing and had been "completely crushed" by the plow. He was in critical condition upon being transported. On Jan. 3, Jeremy posted a selfie from the intensive care unit of the hospital. "Thank you all for your kind words," he captioned a photo revealing his injured face. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all." On Jan. 5, he was bathed for the first time since the incident and remained in the ICU.
wonderwall.com
Restaurant bans, awkward exchanges and a 'nasty' reputation: The wildest stories about James Corden's allegedly bad behavior
On "The Late Late Show," James Corden comes across as pleasant, cordial and funny — you know, the kind of guy you'd like to have a beer with. However, a growing number of people have claimed that James is nothing like the charmer who appears on the TV screen. In fact, there have been whispers online for years regarding the Brit's allegedly rude behavior, not to mention reports about it. He complained about his "Gavin & Stacey" show not getting a BAFTA Award nomination in 2008, and he was accused of insulting Met Gala workers, though that rumor was never confirmed. Those incidents, however, might just be the tip of the iceberg.
Comments / 0