Jeremy Renner was airlifted to a Reno, Nevada, hospital after being run over by a 14,000-pound snow plow on New Year's Day. The Marvel star was using a Snowcat to clear a road near his home where one of his vehicles, which was being driven by a relative, was stuck. After doing so, he got out of the plow to speak to his family member — and the Snowcat began rolling. Jeremy was crushed while attempting to get back into the driver's seat. A 911 emergency log revealed that the Oscar-nominated star was bleeding from his head, having trouble breathing and had been "completely crushed" by the plow. He was in critical condition upon being transported. On Jan. 3, Jeremy posted a selfie from the intensive care unit of the hospital. "Thank you all for your kind words," he captioned a photo revealing his injured face. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all." On Jan. 5, he was bathed for the first time since the incident and remained in the ICU.

