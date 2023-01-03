Maryland General Assembly to consider ways to entice you — and your neighbor — to buy electric cars

Read full article on original website
pork chop
5d ago
I'm good thanks ,EV are junk and manufacturing has way to many kinks ,no one thought about the rest of the world when making these like simple stuff for ex,how the weight of these vehicles will maybe ruin parking garages (weight of a bunch together) floods,hacking charge acct etc etc🤣🤦
Reply
3
TeddyTeddy
5d ago
Those batteries are hugh. they take up the whole underside of your car. if you get in an accident the battery will more then likely get damaged. The batteries are so big and heavy car services need to ship damage batteries back to the graveyard in wooden containers. None of this is good for saving the environment. it's going to be worse. Wake up people
Reply
2
Sudden Impact
5d ago
lmmfao at the liberal mental disorder! Hurry up and get those solar panels why you're at it....
Reply
4
Related
Abortion, guns, cannabis, jobs, to be debated in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will be taking up measures relating to abortion rights and guns, in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings, when they convene for their 90-day legislative session this Wednesday. The lawmakers will also be grappling with the licensing and taxing of recreational marijuana to...
fox5dc.com
Marylanders consume more marijuana than national average: study
MARYLAND - Lawmakers in Maryland are preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana, and the massive sales boom expected from marijuana sales. According to a new article from the Washington Post, the market for weed in Maryland is expected to be massive. The article cites a study done by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting.
wypr.org
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is law, but what does that mean for the average student?
Editor's Note: Please click on the audio above to listen. It’s been years in the works. Countless hours of meetings. Days worth of impassioned testimony. Late night community listening sessions. Thousands of people using their voices to all ask for one plan, one path forward. Everyone in the room...
Maryland awards $100M grant to fund I-81 project in Washington County
Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program recently awarded the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County a $100 million grant to advance construction. “Improvements to I-81 are vital to prepare Maryland for the growth we know is coming to the logistics and supply chain network from good-paying jobs in Baltimore City at Maryland’s Port […] The post Maryland awards $100M grant to fund I-81 project in Washington County appeared first on Transportation Today.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan, First Lady Yumi Hogan commemorate 120 years of Korean immigration to the U.S.
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on January 5 hosted his final Korean-American Day Reception at the State House. The governor was joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan, General Counsel Sei-Choong Kwon from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and distinguished leaders from Maryland’s Korean-American community to commemorate 120 years since the first Korean immigrants came to the United States in 1903.
wypr.org
Maryland's consumption of marijuana outpaces average, sets stage for high recreational demand
Maryland residents are expected to consume copious amounts of cannabis — as much as 1.8 million pounds of marijuana plants grown mostly in state — at least that’s what consultants told state lawmakers on Thursday. For the state to capture its best return on such a growing market, analysts told Maryland General Assembly lawmakers this week that levying a tax rate no higher than 20% would be ideal for state coffers and consumer market dynamics.
Political notes: Maryland’s newest senator, plus an environmental confab on the Eastern Shore
A Senate term that will last all of seven days. The post Political notes: Maryland’s newest senator, plus an environmental confab on the Eastern Shore appeared first on Maryland Matters.
marijuanamoment.net
Maryland Lawmakers’ Marijuana Workgroup Looks At Ways To Address Market Demand Following Legalization
Maryland lawmakers convened for another marijuana legalization workgroup meeting on Thursday, with members hearing from cannabis policy experts about market demand considerations once a regulated systems of sales launches. The House Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup—which was formed in 2021 by Speaker Adrienne Jones (D)—listened to a presentation from the...
fox5dc.com
Ever Forward cargo ship owner to pay up for oysters
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - Almost a year after a large container ship ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, the owner of the ship is going to have to pay up. This week, the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a plan requiring the owner of the container ship Ever Forward to pay $676,200 for the seeding and enhancement of oyster bars.
WTOP
Can a ferry system increase tourism for waterfront towns along the Chesapeake Bay?
Right now, it’s just an idea, and not a new one, but tourism groups around Maryland are coming together to fund a study that will look at whether a ferry system could work around the Chesapeake Bay. When the ferry would run, how often it would run, exactly where...
Ocean City Today
Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments
Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
The United States Postal Service is hiring right here in Maryland
USPS staff will be on hand to assist applicants with information on available positions and to answer questions about starting pay and benefits.
mymcmedia.org
State Del. Korman Chosen Majority Leader of House
Delegate Marc Korman, D-District 16, is the new majority leader of the House of Delegates in Annapolis. He succeeds Eric Luedtke, who resigned as delegate to work in the Governor-Elect Wes Moore administration. Korman of Bethesda was first elected in 2014 and was chosen in 2018 to lead the Montgomery...
Builder
Walton Global Sells 80 Acres Outside Washington, D.C., to D.R. Horton
Real estate investment and land asset management company Walton Global sold 80 acres in Prince George’s County, Maryland, to D.R. Horton. The land will be used for D.R. Horton’s Spring Hills master plan community, according to Walton. “This has been a highly anticipated initial phase of Spring Hills,...
WTOP
Many diabetic Marylanders now have a $30 insulin copay because of a new state law that went into effect on Jan. 1
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Many Maryland residents with diabetes will now pay a maximum $30 co-pay for insulin, thanks to a new state law that went into effect Jan. 1.
Washingtonian.com
A New Book Explores Maryland’s Quirks
Starting in 2005, Eugene L. Meyer chronicled the Old Line State in “Hidden Maryland,” a column for Maryland Life magazine. The ex–Washington Post writer dug up undertold stories, penning about 50 columns before the magazine closed in 2013. Now most of them have been compiled in the book Hidden Maryland. Here are four of our favorite bits.
fox5dc.com
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on MD 68
HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 5, 2023) – On behalf of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), the Washington County Highway Department announces Maryland 68 at US 11 to Cedar Ridge Road will be closed on Saturday, January 7, 2023, and Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The closure is to remove the buildup of debris under the MD 68 bridge over the Conococheague Creek.
a-z-animals.com
The 8 Oldest Train Stations In The US
Train stations are a staple in transportation history and have played a crucial role in connecting communities and facilitating the movement of goods and people. In the United States, train stations have been around for centuries, with some of the oldest dating back to the early 1800s. From the grand...
Comments / 6