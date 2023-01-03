Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Prince Harry Reveals Princess Charlotte Cried Amid Pre-Wedding Drama
Meghan has previously described the incident as a "turning point" in her relationship with the British media when first reported in 2019.
Prince Harry Finally Breaks Silence on 'Uncle Andrew' Scandal in Memoir
"He was embroiled in a shameful scandal," Harry writes of Prince Andrew in his headline grabbing memoir.
Wolves Kill Off Only Adult Male in Rival Pack With Unexpected Consequences
A neighboring pack killed the wolf in a competition for resources, lead of the Voyageurs Wolf Project Thomas Gable told Newsweek.
Was Bryan Kohberger Hiding in Plain Sight? Online Sleuth Theory Goes Viral
There is speculation the Idaho murderer could be linked to two social media accounts who discussed the case at length online.
Trump Gives Unsolicited Advice in His Push to Rescue 'Very Boring' Facebook
The former president posted on his Truth Social account Thursday that Facebook has taken a downturn since he was suspended in January 2021.
Golden Retriever's 'Stomps' While Getting Towel-Dried Delight Internet
Tula, the golden retriever, playfully stomps her hind legs as she's being dried off in a video that will surely remind TikTok users of the hashtag #nalastomp.
Comet Now Visible in the Night Sky May Never Return to Earth
You will only get one chance in your lifetime to view Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it speeds through the inner solar system.
Fan Spots 'Titanic' Easter Egg in 'Frozen': 'Never Seen Anyone Find This'
"It's so funny," commented one TikTok user, while another just wrote: "WOAH WOAH WOAH WOAH."
Meghan Markle's baby brain comment: sexist or science?
Sexist stereotypes often portray pregnant women as being cognitively incompetent, but what does neuroscience have to say about this label?
Woman Whose Divorce Made Adele Cry at Her Concert Reveals All About Grief
"Relief, gratitude, sadness. It was about feeling it all—and wearing a tiara and sparkly boots," Rebecca Feinglos told Newsweek.
