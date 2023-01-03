Read full article on original website
ABC's Ginger Zee Slams Claim She Thought She Was 'Hot Stuff' on 'DWTS'
The meteorologist finished in third place on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2016.
Billy Bush Caught In Hot Mic Moment Making Crude Joke About Kendall Jenner Years After Derailing His Career With Trump's 'Crotch Grab' Comment
Billy Bush must have not learned the first time. The Extra host was caught in another cringeworthy hot mic moment, but he was making a crude joke at Kendall Jenner's expense this time, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bush, 51, was on the set taping on October 31, 2022, when he was heard making a vulgar sexual joke about Kendall dressing up as Jessie from Toy Story. The segment was a roundup of celebrities in their Halloween costumes, and since he was wearing a microphone, it was all caught on tape.After getting clarification from colleagues on what Kendall's costume was, Bush threw...
