Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Body Found In Donation Bin Identified As Woman Who Was Missing For Months
Family members last saw Lesley Lemoine of South Caroline in March.
wach.com
Body of woman found in Lugoff donation bin identified, victim went missing in March
LUGOFF, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County Coroner's says it has identified the body of a woman found in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on New Year's Eve. Officials say the person was identified as Lugoff native Lesley Lemoine, 47, who was reported missing since March 2022. The autopsy did...
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg deputies have found vehicle and have arrested suspects in connection with recent trailer thefts
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies have located the vehicle and have arrested suspects in connection with recent trailer thefts in the area. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are searching for an older model dark-colored Ford Explorer that may have been used in...
columbiapd.net
Fatal Shooting Arrest | Lorick Circle
The Columbia Police Department announces an arrest of a 49-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last month. Preliminary information indicates that Wilson is accused of shooting the victim multiple times in the parking lot of Latimor Manor Apartments located at 100 Lorick Circle on December 16, 2022.
Woman dies in Laurens Co. crash
The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified the passenger that died in a crash on Thursday.
'He showed up and he showed out once he got home': Sumter teen still recovering from backyard fire gone wrong
SUMTER, S.C. — One Sumter teenager is showing strength and resilience while recovering from a severe accident. 17-year-old Jayden Catoe was burned badly by a backyard fire last October. Now months later, he’s making progress. In fact, Jayden just landed a job. "Jayden’s had 53 surgeries since this...
Woman's body found 'virtually mummified' in South Carolina clothing donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials reportedly found a woman's body inside a clothing donation bin over the weekend and believe she had been inside for a long period of time. According to WLTX-TV, on Saturday, Dec. 31, a passerby reportedly noticed a foul odor emanating from the...
Driver charged with reckless vehicular manslaughter in incident in Clarendon, Sumter counties
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple violations, including reckless vehicular homicide, for an incident that occurred Jan. 1, 2023, in Clarendon and Sumter counties that left one person dead and two injured. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley and Sumter County Sheriff Anthony...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Female body found inside donation bin in South Carolina; homicide investigation underway
(CBS NEWS) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.
Body Found Inside of South Carolina Donation Bin That Hadn't Been Emptied in Years
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is treating the case as a homicide while awaiting autopsy results Authorities have launched an investigation after a body was found inside of a donation bin in South Carolina. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, the body was found Saturday before 9 a.m. when a passerby noticed a bad odor and checked inside a donation bin off of Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina. Sheriff Lee Boan revealed that the body appears to be a female, based on the clothing, KLTX reports. Kershaw...
Rollover crash kills driver on I-20 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A driver has died after a rollover crash on I-20 just before noon on Thursday. According to Master Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:25 a.m. near the eastbound exit to Wilson Boulevard and North Main Street. Tidwell said...
abcnews4.com
Woman mourns cousin killed in Darlington County apparent murder-suicide shooting
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A man and a woman are dead Monday night following a situation on Gemini Drive off of East McIver Road just outside of Darlington, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Kadajah McKay, 25, was shot and her death has been ruled homicide, according to...
Crash with downed power line blocks Highway 151 in Hartsville, fire officials say
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic on Highway 151 in Hartsville is blocked at 4th Street because of a crash that knocked utility lines, according to the Hartsville Fire Department. No additional information was immediately available. The fire department advises motorists to use an alternative route.
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin
LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said. Investigators first thought the body […]
abccolumbia.com
One killed in high speed chase through two Midlands counties
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Clarendon and Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices say on January 1st a deputy saw Tywene Brown driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 378 in Turbeville. When the deputy tried to stop him, deputies say he sped up eventually crossing into...
wach.com
Mother and infant son identified in fatal Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two victims have been identified after a fatal car accident on I-77 Saturday, the Fairfield County Coroner's Office announced Monday. Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill says Ashley Hawkins of Winnsboro and her son 2-year-old Mekia Simmons, were the two victims of the accident. Officials...
wpde.com
Midlands family mourns 2 loved ones killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Christmas day
COLUMBIA, SC — A family in the Midlands now mourns the loss of two loved ones after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer claimed both lives on Christmas day. The McCoy family is holding onto each other for support as they head into the New Year after suffering a tragic loss on Christmas day.
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
Man dies while cutting tree outside his home in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County authorities say a man was killed when a tree fell on him while he was working outside his home. The Kershaw County Coroner's office says 911 received a call of an emergency at a home on Richardson Boulevard around 11:21 a.m. on December 29. The office says the man had been cutting a tree in his yard when the plant fell on him.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1089M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2