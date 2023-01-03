The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is treating the case as a homicide while awaiting autopsy results Authorities have launched an investigation after a body was found inside of a donation bin in South Carolina. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, the body was found Saturday before 9 a.m. when a passerby noticed a bad odor and checked inside a donation bin off of Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina. Sheriff Lee Boan revealed that the body appears to be a female, based on the clothing, KLTX reports. Kershaw...

LUGOFF, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO