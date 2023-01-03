ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lugoff, SC

Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
Fatal Shooting Arrest | Lorick Circle

The Columbia Police Department announces an arrest of a 49-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last month. Preliminary information indicates that Wilson is accused of shooting the victim multiple times in the parking lot of Latimor Manor Apartments located at 100 Lorick Circle on December 16, 2022.
People

Body Found Inside of South Carolina Donation Bin That Hadn't Been Emptied in Years

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is treating the case as a homicide while awaiting autopsy results Authorities have launched an investigation after a body was found inside of a donation bin in South Carolina. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, the body was found Saturday before 9 a.m. when a passerby noticed a bad odor and checked inside a donation bin off of Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina.  Sheriff Lee Boan revealed that the body appears to be a female, based on the clothing, KLTX reports.  Kershaw...
Rollover crash kills driver on I-20 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A driver has died after a rollover crash on I-20 just before noon on Thursday. According to Master Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:25 a.m. near the eastbound exit to Wilson Boulevard and North Main Street. Tidwell said...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said. Investigators first thought the body […]
One killed in high speed chase through two Midlands counties

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Clarendon and Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices say on January 1st a deputy saw Tywene Brown driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 378 in Turbeville. When the deputy tried to stop him, deputies say he sped up eventually crossing into...
Mother and infant son identified in fatal Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two victims have been identified after a fatal car accident on I-77 Saturday, the Fairfield County Coroner's Office announced Monday. Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill says Ashley Hawkins of Winnsboro and her son 2-year-old Mekia Simmons, were the two victims of the accident. Officials...
Man dies while cutting tree outside his home in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County authorities say a man was killed when a tree fell on him while he was working outside his home. The Kershaw County Coroner's office says 911 received a call of an emergency at a home on Richardson Boulevard around 11:21 a.m. on December 29. The office says the man had been cutting a tree in his yard when the plant fell on him.
