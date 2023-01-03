Read full article on original website
Yolanda Norman
5d ago
🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 for the swift medical response!!!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 for the class behavior of the league as it all unfolded!!🙏🏾🤲🏾🙏🏾🤲🏾 for his best recovery!
Reply
9
David Pavlicek
5d ago
nobody has said he's in stable condition it's been said that he's in critical condition and that hasn't changed so your column is wrong
Reply
6
Truth Finder
4d ago
“ Cordis” is NoT the cause, according to most cardiologists. Peter A. Mc Cullough , leading cardiologist in the nation said that standing up after the “ attack”, would be impossible your heart can’t stop and you have time to stand up and adjust your helmet before falling back? Looks more like myocarditis to him and most specialists.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Comments / 26