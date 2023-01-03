ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolanda Norman
5d ago

🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 for the swift medical response!!!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 for the class behavior of the league as it all unfolded!!🙏🏾🤲🏾🙏🏾🤲🏾 for his best recovery!

David Pavlicek
5d ago

nobody has said he's in stable condition it's been said that he's in critical condition and that hasn't changed so your column is wrong

Truth Finder
4d ago

“ Cordis” is NoT the cause, according to most cardiologists. Peter A. Mc Cullough , leading cardiologist in the nation said that standing up after the “ attack”, would be impossible your heart can’t stop and you have time to stand up and adjust your helmet before falling back? Looks more like myocarditis to him and most specialists.

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
WLTX.com

REPORT: Damar Hamlin to be paid in full after cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — NFL Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting Sunday morning, the Bills plan to honor Damar Hamlin's full contract after Monday's near-fatal injury in Cincinnati. Rapoport reports that Hamlin's contract contains a standard split to pay him at a lower rate if he ends up on injured...
Newswest9.com

Damar Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin shared his thanks Saturday to everyone who has been praying for him since he had to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati. "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much," Hamlin wrote in his first public message since the incident.
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
