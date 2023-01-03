ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!

These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
The Bachelor Season 27 Gives A Rose To Upstate New York

Another year means another season of “The Bachelor” on ABC. For Season 27, you can enjoy watching an Upstate New York native compete. According to Variety, this is the shows 27th season. Ahead of the premiere, the network has released all 30 women who will be contestants in the upcoming season with leading man Zach Shallcross.
Utica Man, 88, Struck and Killed By Vehicle

Utica Police say an 88-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Erie Street this week. Francis Piejko of Utica has been identified as the victim. Police say it happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning on the 1100 block of Erie Street. (A previous version...
UTICA, NY
New York on the West Coast?! Another Major City Almost Named That

Did you know another major city in the U.S. was ALMOST named New York?. Before Seattle was Seattle, two groups of American pioneers wanted to name it two different things: One group settled on the site of present-day Pioneer Square and wanted to call it "Duwamps," and another settled near Alki Point and wanted to name it "New York Alki." Now when you think of New York Alkis, I'm sure several people in your extended family might come to mind, but "Alki" is actually a word, according to Wikipedia, that roughly translates to "by and by" or "someday."
SEATTLE, WA
Notre Dame Utica Appoints Interim Principal

New leadership at Notre Dame High School. The school's Board of Trustees announced this week the appointment of Richard Ambruso, of Utica, as interim principal of the Junior/Senior High School, effective through June of 2024, school officials announced this week. Amburso's Master's in Education was earned at SUNY Polytechnic, with...
UTICA, NY
First Responder Honored for the 3 Hats He Wears in the Community

If you know this guy, you know how busy he is in his community. And to him, it means so much more than that. He wears so many hats in his town, but we will start with his role as a fire fighter. Brandon has been with the Mohawk Fire Department for over 10 years. He is extremely proud to represent the station in any way he can.
MOHAWK, NY
Tiny House on Roof of Old Factory in Syracuse Gets New Stunning Makeover

The famous house on the roof in Syracuse, New York is getting a makeover. The former H.A. Moyer carriage factory was built in 1895. The owner of a trucking company, Yiorgos Kyriakopoulos, bought the building in 2012 to store his collection of antique cars and trucks. He was killed in a traffic accident in September 2017 while he was in Greece for his oldest brother's funeral.
SYRACUSE, NY
Utica Man, 25, Killed in Seymour Ave Shooting

One of two men shot in Utica on Monday night has died. Utica Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old William Morris, one of two men who were shot on Monday night at approximately 10:35 p.m. on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. Police say officers at a nearby location on an unrelated call heard the gunshots and responded to the scene. There, they found Morris and another man suffering from bullet wounds.
UTICA, NY
CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance

A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
BLOSSVALE, NY
Brian Leech To Meet Fans at Signing Event in Utica

A longtime New York Ranger who was voted one of the 100 greatest hockey players of all-time will be in Utica this weekend. Brian Leetch is scheduled for an autograph signing event at Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles on Saturday. Leetch was inducted in to the Hockey Fall of Fame...
UTICA, NY
