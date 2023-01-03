Read full article on original website
Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!
These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
New York’s Legendary Crone Statue Is The Creepiest Story You’ll Read Today
The Catskills aren't only known for the amazing beauty, apparently it's known for it's paranormal history. The Crone Statue is part of The Traveling Museum of the Paranormal and Occult and it still is baffling investigators each and every day. Lead investigators on the statue are husband and wife team...
A Message to Every Delivery Driver in New York State, Thank You!
Every year the holiday season is a headache for delivery drivers. But for those in New York State, we know there are extra hurdles to deal with thanks to the weather and the varying demographics. With Christmas in the rearview, I think all delivery drivers and managers deserve a shout-out...
Here’s What New York State License Plates Looked Like Over The Last 100 Years
Want to see what New York State license plates looked like the year you were born? Luckily, eBay has a collection of over 100 years of license plates. Fun Fact- The state of New York was the first to require its residents to register their motor vehicles in 1901. Registrants...
New York State Third Place On This List, And Not For Good Reason
For the past 46 years, United Van Lines has done a study tracking state-to-state migration patterns. The results from 2022 were just released and it appears that New York State made a list that doesn't seem very promising. United Van Lines says that the past years data has revealed some...
The Bachelor Season 27 Gives A Rose To Upstate New York
Another year means another season of “The Bachelor” on ABC. For Season 27, you can enjoy watching an Upstate New York native compete. According to Variety, this is the shows 27th season. Ahead of the premiere, the network has released all 30 women who will be contestants in the upcoming season with leading man Zach Shallcross.
Utica Man, 88, Struck and Killed By Vehicle
Utica Police say an 88-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Erie Street this week. Francis Piejko of Utica has been identified as the victim. Police say it happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning on the 1100 block of Erie Street. (A previous version...
New York on the West Coast?! Another Major City Almost Named That
Did you know another major city in the U.S. was ALMOST named New York?. Before Seattle was Seattle, two groups of American pioneers wanted to name it two different things: One group settled on the site of present-day Pioneer Square and wanted to call it "Duwamps," and another settled near Alki Point and wanted to name it "New York Alki." Now when you think of New York Alkis, I'm sure several people in your extended family might come to mind, but "Alki" is actually a word, according to Wikipedia, that roughly translates to "by and by" or "someday."
Want to Clean Your Dirty Ride for Free in Central NY? Here’s How!
Why pay for a car wash when you can get an unlimited membership for free?. We all know winter is the worst when it comes to keeping you car or truck clean. That salt and grime collects all over, making your ride look in desperate need for a bath. Luckily...
Notre Dame Utica Appoints Interim Principal
New leadership at Notre Dame High School. The school's Board of Trustees announced this week the appointment of Richard Ambruso, of Utica, as interim principal of the Junior/Senior High School, effective through June of 2024, school officials announced this week. Amburso's Master's in Education was earned at SUNY Polytechnic, with...
First Responder Honored for the 3 Hats He Wears in the Community
If you know this guy, you know how busy he is in his community. And to him, it means so much more than that. He wears so many hats in his town, but we will start with his role as a fire fighter. Brandon has been with the Mohawk Fire Department for over 10 years. He is extremely proud to represent the station in any way he can.
Someone is Kicking Off New Year With Winning $20K Lottery Ticket Sold in CNY
5-9-17-35-39 The lucky ticket was purchased at the Wegman's on East Genesee Street in Fayetteville. It's worth $19,090.00. This is the second Take 5 lottery winner in Onondaga County in less than a month. Someone got an early Christmas present after buying a winning ticket at Keiffer's Cigar on Tulip Stree in Liverpool for the December 19 drawing.
Tiny House on Roof of Old Factory in Syracuse Gets New Stunning Makeover
The famous house on the roof in Syracuse, New York is getting a makeover. The former H.A. Moyer carriage factory was built in 1895. The owner of a trucking company, Yiorgos Kyriakopoulos, bought the building in 2012 to store his collection of antique cars and trucks. He was killed in a traffic accident in September 2017 while he was in Greece for his oldest brother's funeral.
Cloth Hand Dry Rolling Towel in Your Local Bar is Made in Utica
The classic rolling cloth hand towel in your local bar or restaurant is actually always clean, and the best option for the environment. And oh, by the way - the machine is still made today and it's made in Utica and shipped around the world. It's true. Darman Manufacturing located...
Utica Man, 25, Killed in Seymour Ave Shooting
One of two men shot in Utica on Monday night has died. Utica Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old William Morris, one of two men who were shot on Monday night at approximately 10:35 p.m. on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. Police say officers at a nearby location on an unrelated call heard the gunshots and responded to the scene. There, they found Morris and another man suffering from bullet wounds.
10 Cool Winter Carnivals & Festivals in Central & Upstate NY to Enjoy
Who says fairs, festivals, and carnivals are only in the summer? Grab the coat, boots, scarf, hat, and mittens, and get ready for a weekend or even a week of winter fun around Central and Upstate New York. Enjoy everything from Ice Castles and outhouse races to fireworks and frying...
WATCH: Utica Musician Wins Battle of Instant Songwriters on Jimmy Fallon
A Central New York musician is getting national attention after performing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallen. Darryl Rahn is from Utica. Surprisingly, Fallon has not only heard of it, but he's also a big fan. "Oh my gosh. I love Utica." Rahn took part in Battle of the...
CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance
A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
Watch as Cute Baby Elephants Light the New Year at This Central NY Zoo
We've seen so many pictures of cute animals... but this one has to top your list!. Like everyone else, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo is thrilled to kick-off the New Year and get ready for what's in store for 2023. Not only are the employees excited, but so are the animals.
Brian Leech To Meet Fans at Signing Event in Utica
A longtime New York Ranger who was voted one of the 100 greatest hockey players of all-time will be in Utica this weekend. Brian Leetch is scheduled for an autograph signing event at Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles on Saturday. Leetch was inducted in to the Hockey Fall of Fame...
