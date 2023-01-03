ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Who is likely incoming Ohio House speaker Derek Merrin?

By Nick Evans
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7Fk8_0k1gyegr00

Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova Township, debating on the House floor. (Photo from Ohio House website.)

This week, the Ohio House will reconvene to begin the 135th general assembly session. When they do, they’ll hold a formal vote to elect the next House speaker. Because Republicans hold a 67-32 majority, the winner of the caucus race, Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova Township, is expected to take the gavel unless further challenges to his speakership emerge.

Merrin is relatively young, and noticeably more conservative than his predecessor Speaker Bob Cupp. But because Merrin has been in office since 2017, his tenure as speaker would only last two years. Some in his caucus worry another leadership race on the horizon will only drive the wedge deeper between existing factions in the party. Others suggest those fractures are deep enough already that Merrin might not win the gavel.

How he got here

Merrin jumped into politics early. At just 19, he ran for city council in Waterville, Ohio. Two years later voters in the Toledo suburb elected him mayor. After that, Merrin joined the office of then-auditor Dave Yost. In 2016, state lawmakers tapped Merrin to fill a vacancy in the general assembly.

In the House, Merrin backed Larry Householder’s bid for speaker. He also cashed about $10,000 in contributions from Householder’s dark money Growth & Opportunity PAC as well as another $7,700 from Householder’s official committee.

In 2020 federal prosecutors indicted Householder in a scheme to funnel undisclosed cash from utilities through dark money groups — including Growth & Opportunity PAC — to fund Householder’s speaker bid and the subsequent passage of the House Bill 6 energy bailout. Merrin was one of the lawmakers who voted against ousting the disgraced former speaker after that indictment.

Merrin’s record

With a handful of notable exceptions, Merrin’s legislative record has been fairly understated. His work has centered on the kind of arcane, under-the-hood policy tweaks that impact resident’s lives, but in ways many likely won’t notice.

Reappropriate unspent funds for capital projects? Change how levies appear on ballots? Rejigger property assessment challenges? That’s right in Merrin’s wheelhouse.

“As a freshman legislator, I was looking for something that I could do that no one else was working on,” Merrin told a Senate committee in March as he introduced his unclaimed funds bill — again.

“That was, to be honest with you, that was a mistake of mine,” he joked. “I have now spent four or five years tackling this and I believe, I think, we’ve got it sorted out.”

They hadn’t. Merrin’s measure to reunite residents with missed reimbursements, old bank accounts, and the like died last year just as previous versions did.

Still, it says something about his approach. He’s happy to keep advancing and incrementally improving legislation even when few outside the Statehouse are really paying attention to the issue.

But while Merrin will labor under the radar to, say, reduce BMV visits for residents, he’s helped himself as well. Outside the Statehouse, Merrin owns rental properties and he’s proposed measures friendly to landlords like himself.

In 2018, he got provisions into an unrelated bill that would shorten the timeline for evictions by including weekends and holidays. That language was later removed. A year earlier, Merrin added an amendment to the operating budget aimed at kneecapping a Toledo lead ordinance . That measure ordered landlords who own properties built prior to 1978 remove lead paint or face a fine. The city passed another version of that legislation in 2020. The deadline for compliance was June of last year, and some landlords were still dragging their feet .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fg3Wh_0k1gyegr00

Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova Township, on the House floor. (Photo from Ohio House website.)

Conservative bona fides

Those notable exceptions where Merrin has strayed from the mundane offer clues about his leadership as well.

For many conservative lawmakers, COVID-19 served as a provocation — an inciting incident to react against. Merrin was no exception. But again, his tendency toward process is hard to miss. His proposals included shortening the length of an emergency declaration from 120 days to 10. Another would vacate and expunge fines businesses received for failing to follow health guidelines.

Merrin signed on as co-sponsor for some of the most conservative legislation to come forward in recent years. Right-to-work, anti-trans bills, life at conception and permitless concealed carry legislation — Merrin has added his name to each. But he’s rarely the one leading the charge on big-ticket, conservative legislation. The obvious departure is abortion.

In 2019, as chair of the House Health committee, Merrin shepherded the six-week abortion ban through the House. On the floor, Merrin insisted he and other lawmakers were not “injecting our personal faith into this bill.” This despite challenging a reverend in committee about a verse from Jeremiah, and then recounting testimony on the floor from two women who turned to their Christian faith after regretting their abortions. Instead, Merrin argued, it was the bill’s opponents who were injecting “secular humanism” into public debate.

Merrin went a step further, too, accusing opponents of arguing more abortion restrictions would lead to higher Medicaid costs.

“What they’re saying is we need to have abortion so we can weed out the babies that are weak,” Merrin argued on the House floor, calling the arguments “despicable” and “beyond utterly offensive.”

How Merrin arrived at that interpretation is unclear. In committee and on the floor Rep. Beth Liston, D-Dublin, pointed out that Medicaid pays for about half of pregnancies in the state. If more pregnancies are carried to term, she reasoned, more money will be needed. On the floor, she offered an amendment expanding Medicaid coverage to all children and all mothers for five years postpartum. That amendment failed.

What does the House look like with Merrin as speaker?

Rep. Merrin himself declined to speak for this story, but a handful of his colleagues were willing to weigh in.

Both on the record and off, Republican lawmakers spoke highly of Merrin’s intelligence and policy chops. Reps. Phil Plummer, R-Dayton, and Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, both members of the incoming leadership team, promised a successful term under his leadership.

“We’re going to be more proactive and really work on bills. Instead of one person having an idea, having a whole team, maybe six people really vet ideas and bring good legislation for the citizens of Ohio,” Plummer described. He added that Merrin wants to increase professionalism and improve technology.

Stewart spoke about how prepared Merrin is for the job.

“He’s somebody who is coming into this because he has big ideas and wants to get big things done,” Stewart said. “He’s not coming into this about, you know, having his portrait on the wall here at the Statehouse, and I think that’s a good dynamic to have.”

Still, Merrin’s support isn’t universal. One Republican member refused outright to presume Merrin will be the next speaker. The lawmaker argued the caucus is riven with factions and if Democrats decided as a block to back someone else, it’s easy to imagine someone else cobbling together a majority. They were mum, however, on who that dark horse candidate might be.

Another Republican acknowledged Merrin is likely to get the job, but warned he’ll have his work cut out for him — again, citing internal GOP divisions. The lawmaker noted it would be a challenge for anyone to wrangle the various contingents. Their biggest concern was lack of consistency in leadership for the caucus. Because Merrin is term limited in 2024 the caucus will be fighting for the gavel again almost immediately.

Across the aisle, that short tenure is a silver lining. During the lame duck session, Minority Leader Allison Russo said she had already begun conversations with Merrin, and her caucus was moving forward under the assumption he’ll be the next speaker. She said Democrats had concerns about all three contenders for speaker — Reps. Merrin and Plummer as well as Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill. Although Russo said working with Merrin will be challenging, she noted because of term limits, it’s a short-term arrangement.

Follow OCJ Reporter Nick Evans on Twitter.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Who is likely incoming Ohio House speaker Derek Merrin? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 1

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Gov. DeWine vetoes tobacco measure that would prohibit local bans

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed legislation Thursday that would’ve preempted local bans on flavored tobacco. He’s been telegraphing the move for weeks and spoke about the decision flanked by health officials at the Statehouse. “This measure is not — is not in the public interest,” DeWine said of HB 513. “And therefore, just a few […] The post Ohio Gov. DeWine vetoes tobacco measure that would prohibit local bans appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine signs 23 bills into law, vetoes one

While Ohio House and Senate lawmakers organize committees and prepare for the coming session, Gov. Mike DeWine is putting the finishing touches on the last one. So far this week, the governor has signed 23 bills into law and vetoed one. DeWine rejected HB 286, sponsored by Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati. The bill would have […] The post DeWine signs 23 bills into law, vetoes one appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Governor signs bill with aims to help teacher shortage in Ohio

A bill signed Thursday by Gov. Mike DeWine could help with the teacher shortage being experienced statewide in Ohio. House Bill 554, a bill authored by state Reps. Mary Lightbody, D-Westerville, and Adam Bird, R-New Richmond, was designed specifically to bring professionals in various fields back to their previous profession as teachers in order to […] The post Governor signs bill with aims to help teacher shortage in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Moderate’ Republican Jason Stephens snatches Ohio House Speaker position in surprise upset

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Moderately conservative Republican Jason Stephens, with the help of the Democratic Party, snatched […] The post ‘Moderate’ Republican Jason Stephens snatches Ohio House Speaker position in surprise upset appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Can Jason Stephens help Ohio do partisanship differently?

I used to live in the state of Nebraska where I did work as an organizer and an occasional lobbyist in the nation’s only nonpartisan legislature. Candidates for the Nebraska unicameral legislature run on a nonpartisan ballot and once elected, do not caucus with a party. When I was living in Nebraska, all committee chairs […] The post Can Jason Stephens help Ohio do partisanship differently? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Secretary LaRose says voter ID is popular, but won’t say if it’s needed

Ohio’s top elections official last month continued to make seemingly contradictory statements about election security in the Buckeye state. Secretary of State Frank LaRose has repeatedly said that fraud is extremely rare in Ohio elections and then made statements claiming that it’s a problem. Most recently, LaRose tweeted an opinion article from the Washington Examiner […] The post Secretary LaRose says voter ID is popular, but won’t say if it’s needed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House adjourned Thursday again without a speaker, racking up five more ballots throughout the day before members left the floor shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern, with some decamping to closed-door negotiations and others leaving the Capitol. “I am not a part of any negotiations,” Colorado’s Lauren Boebert, a leading opponent of […] The post U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Teachers’ pension system touts clean audit. Retirees unimpressed

The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio has been flagging the results of a special audit conducted in response to complaints from some teachers and retirees. But for its part, the group representing the state’s retired teachers isn’t backing down from its critiques of the system. The examination, conducted by state Auditor Keith Faber, was […] The post Teachers’ pension system touts clean audit. Retirees unimpressed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Public school funding set for court battle in 2023

While the trial of former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder will hold the attention of many this year, the battle over public school funding will also be subject to court drama. Public school districts, some individual students in public schools, and the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding, spent the last year […] The post Public school funding set for court battle in 2023 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Trump fixation on Wisconsin, Ginni Thomas text regrets and more from the Jan. 6 panel

In the final weeks of 2022, the Democrat-led U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol disclosed thousands of pages of transcripts of interviews the panel’s members and staff conducted with key witnesses. The transcripts were central to a committee report released in December that held Donald Trump responsible for the 2021 […] The post Trump fixation on Wisconsin, Ginni Thomas text regrets and more from the Jan. 6 panel appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WISCONSIN STATE
WHIO Dayton

DeWine signs bill restricting Ohioans from using phones while driving

COLUMBUS — Today Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into, law prohibiting Ohioans from using phones and other devices while driving. With SB 288, distracted driving becomes a primary offense, and law enforcement will be given more tools to combat it. The bill will allow drivers to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

In annual report, community charter schools show growth

Community charter schools are still growing in the state of Ohio, but recent changes and future plans for statewide education funding aren’t necessarily supported by the schools. The schools are considered public schools in Ohio, which includes receiving a state report card grade, but they “operate independently of a traditional school district” and can be […] The post In annual report, community charter schools show growth appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel

The new year could include many different developments in the redistricting arena, but one thing is for sure: new maps have to be on the agenda. But this time around, majority leaders may not have as much trouble getting maps through the current approving authority: The Ohio Supreme Court. With the departure of Chief Justice […] The post Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Ohio minimum wage goes up

Ohio’s minimum wage on Sunday saw the largest increase in more than 15 years when it was adjusted in response to sky-high inflation. About 188,000 Ohioans will see direct wage gains while about 275,000 other workers across the state are likely to see bigger paychecks as employers adjust their pay scales, says Policy Matters Ohio, citing estimates from the Economic Policy Institute.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Good riddance, Rob Portman

Good riddance, Rob Portman. As a now former U.S. Senator from Ohio, you will be remembered not as a principled statesman but as a moral coward. We, your constituents, hoped for better from you but it never came. Even after Jan. 6 you couldn’t summon the courage to convict a traitorous ex-president for what you […] The post Good riddance, Rob Portman appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
FOX59

Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A new turn signal law went into effect at the start of the new year that chops out a specific measured distance in which a turn signal is required to be used before a turn. Previously, Indiana law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet […]
INDIANA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Economists: Mental health, social spending will pay for itself

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed package of expanded mental health services has drawn the near-unanimous approval of a panel of Ohio economists, according to a survey released this week. But one questioned how likely it is to actually happen. DeWine in November renewed an earlier proposal to use $85 million in unexpended federal coronavirus aid […] The post Economists: Mental health, social spending will pay for itself appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

PUCO report criticizes AEP communication, tree trimming after summer outages

The Public Utility Commission of Ohio has issued a report on a series of power outages last summer. Those outages stemmed from a massive windstorm known as a derecho followed by a heat wave with 90+ degree temperatures. Outages occurred throughout the state, but fell heaviest on communities in Columbus, many of them poor. The […] The post PUCO report criticizes AEP communication, tree trimming after summer outages appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers passed more than 30 bills on last day of session

Barring an emergency, Ohio’s lawmakers have headed home for the holidays. That puts the ball in Gov. Mike DeWine’s court to sign or veto the final burst of legislation passed in the Statehouse. If the governor does nothing, legislation will take effect without his signature. But he has ten days after receiving the bills — […] The post What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers passed more than 30 bills on last day of session appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy