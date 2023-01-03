Read full article on original website
Galaxy Research Predicts a Rough Year for Crypto Venture Investments
According to Galaxy Research, 2900 agreements were made totaling more than $30 billion in investments in cryptocurrency businesses in 2022. Alex Thorn, the head of firmwide research at Galaxy, called it a “monster year” that was just barely surpassed by the $31 billion in VC investments in 2021. However, he warns that this year, the money may not flow as freely.
Genesis Global Slashes Workforce by 30%, Considers Bankruptcy
Defunct crypto brokerage company Genesis Global Trading which has taken a lot of hits as a result of the decline in the crypto market has announced the retrenchment of about 30% of its staff and is considering filing for bankruptcy. According to a report by Wall Street Journal on January...
Mt.Gox Extends Deadline for Registration and Postpones Repayment
Customers of the defunct Japanese-based Bitcoin (BTC) exchange Mt.Gox may have to wait for a little while longer than expected for their repayment to commence. Much to the disappointment of many, Mt.Gox has pushed back the date scheduled for the repayment by two months, at the same time, it has extended the window for registration.
DCG Closes its Wealth Management Arm, HQ Digital
After so many financial woes, cryptocurrency empire Digital Currency Group has announced that it is shutting down one of its wealth management firms identified as HQ Digital. According to the news site The Information, HQ Digital has already stopped its operation since the 2nd of January, although DCG plans to continue the project at a later date.
US SEC Objects to Binance.US Planned Acquisition of Voyager Digital
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has objected to Binance.US’s plan to acquire assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital valued at about $1 billion. According to a “limited objection” filing made on Jan 4, the SEC has questioned Binance.US exchange’s capability to complete a deal of...
Genesis Assures Clients of Efforts to Solve Liquidity Problems
Defunct crypto brokerage company Genesis Global Trading claims that it is currently working on paying off its debt to the Winklevoss brothers’ company Gemini and resuming its activities after suspending withdrawal on its platform for almost two months. The halt of its withdrawal and lending operation happened after the implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange in November.
ECB Executive Advocates Crypto Regulation and CBDC Deployment
An executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB) Fabio Panetta has published a blog post addressing several issues on cryptocurrencies including regulation and the use of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Panetta, who is a devoted evangelist of CBDC argued that central banks in various regions will...
