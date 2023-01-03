Read full article on original website
Genesis Global Slashes Workforce by 30%, Considers Bankruptcy
Defunct crypto brokerage company Genesis Global Trading which has taken a lot of hits as a result of the decline in the crypto market has announced the retrenchment of about 30% of its staff and is considering filing for bankruptcy. According to a report by Wall Street Journal on January...
Mt.Gox Extends Deadline for Registration and Postpones Repayment
Customers of the defunct Japanese-based Bitcoin (BTC) exchange Mt.Gox may have to wait for a little while longer than expected for their repayment to commence. Much to the disappointment of many, Mt.Gox has pushed back the date scheduled for the repayment by two months, at the same time, it has extended the window for registration.
DCG Closes its Wealth Management Arm, HQ Digital
After so many financial woes, cryptocurrency empire Digital Currency Group has announced that it is shutting down one of its wealth management firms identified as HQ Digital. According to the news site The Information, HQ Digital has already stopped its operation since the 2nd of January, although DCG plans to continue the project at a later date.
Mark Cuban Believes that Wash Trading will Cause Next Crypto Implosion
As per the Dallas Mavericks owner and crypto investor Mark Cuban, wash trading may result as the next crypto “implosion” this year. The billionaire with a net worth of $4.8 billion, according to Forbes, also predicted that 2023 would be full of cryptocurrency controversies like the multiple scandals that has shaken 2022 during an interview with The Street on January 5.
Genesis Assures Clients of Efforts to Solve Liquidity Problems
Defunct crypto brokerage company Genesis Global Trading claims that it is currently working on paying off its debt to the Winklevoss brothers’ company Gemini and resuming its activities after suspending withdrawal on its platform for almost two months. The halt of its withdrawal and lending operation happened after the implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange in November.
