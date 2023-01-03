ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
 5 days ago
One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M.

Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.

Cottrell announced on Twitter that he had in fact signed with Texas A&M. He is the No. 151 overall player per the On3 Consensus rankings.

