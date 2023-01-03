New charges for suspect arrested after NE Ga police chase

A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia.

Baker had outstanding warrants from Habersham County and Hall County, deputies say.

The chase began in Lumpkin County and made it is way through White County into Hall County and ended when Baker lost control of the vehicle, coming to rest off of the roadway in Gainesville, Georgia. Two Lumpkin County deputies were involved in the entirety of the pursuit, with assistance from officers in other jurisdictions.

After Baker lost control of the car, he tried to run away, before he was arrested.

Baker was facing outstanding charges in Habersham and Hall County.

He now also faces the following, additional charges:

Failure to maintain lane misdemeanor

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer felony

Reckless driving misdemeanor

Safety belts; required usage misdemeanor

Speed Restrictions basic rules misdemeanor

When lighted lights and headlights required misdemeanor

