ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumpkin County, GA

New charges for suspect arrested after NE Ga police chase

By WSB TV
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZazP0_0k1gyBHu00

A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia.

Baker had outstanding warrants from Habersham County and Hall County, deputies say.

The chase began in Lumpkin County and made it is way through White County into Hall County and ended when Baker lost control of the vehicle, coming to rest off of the roadway in Gainesville, Georgia. Two Lumpkin County deputies were involved in the entirety of the pursuit, with assistance from officers in other jurisdictions.

After Baker lost control of the car, he tried to run away, before he was arrested.

Baker was facing outstanding charges in Habersham and Hall County.

He now also faces the following, additional charges:

Failure to maintain lane misdemeanor

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer felony

Reckless driving misdemeanor

Safety belts; required usage misdemeanor

Speed Restrictions basic rules misdemeanor

When lighted lights and headlights required misdemeanor

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
accesswdun.com

Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash

Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man dead in shootout with Athens-Clarke County police

ATHENS, Ga. - A man died late Friday night after exchanging gunfire with police in Athens. On Jan. 6 around 11:45 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) says two officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Smokey Road. The officers said they were approached by...
ATHENS, GA
WCJB

Gainesville sorority house burglary suspect arrested after RTS bus driver spots him

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An RTS bus driver recognized a man on his bus as the suspect in a burglary at a sorority house near the University of Florida leading to his arrest. On Friday, Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Eric Burns, 42, on a charge of burglary. Officers say at 3:18 p.m. an alert RTS bus driver recognized Burns from on video released by the police department.
GAINESVILLE, FL
John Thompson

Forsyth County Blotter: Pregnant woman assaulted, hit and run arrest

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16, a deputy responded to 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Apartment about a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Dispatch told the deputy that a female said she argued with her boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her and left the apartment.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Athens-Clarke County police officials say an individual died after exchanging gunfire with police officers late Friday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on the 5000 block of Smokey Road around 11:45 p.m....
ATHENS, GA
mycbs4.com

Ocala woman arrested for breaking into a woman's home and starting a fire

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), an Ocala woman was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and intentionally starting a fire. Yesterday a deputy arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, after responding to a home regarding a burglary. The Sheriff's Office says Fararo-Curran went into the home entering multiple...
OCALA, FL
accesswdun.com

Toccoa man killed in a single vehicle accident in Franklin County

A Toccoa man was killed after striking a tree on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road early Saturday morning. According to a press release from Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 52 in Hartwell were dispatched to a single vehicle fatality crash on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road in Franklin County at approximately 7:10 a.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Clermont man arrested in child molestation case

The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a Clermont man Wednesday morning following accusations that he sexually abused a girl under the age of 16. According to a press release from the agency, Joshua Donald Schandera, 38, was charged with child molestation and sexual battery with a child under the age of 16. He was arrested in the 5000 block of Ransom Free Road.
CLERMONT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville woman charged after November wreck in Hall County

A Gainesville woman was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a November single-vehicle wreck in Hall County that left both the woman and her passenger with injuries. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Elizabeth Ballinger, 29, faces a variety of charges including serious injury by vehicle, a felony, as well as DUI.
HALL COUNTY, GA
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
LAKE CITY, FL
FOX Carolina

Driver crashes into building after losing control of car in Walhalla

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department said a driver crashed into a building Thursday night after losing control near the intersection of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Earle Street. Officers said crews responded to the crash shortly after 5:05 p.m. and found the car almost entirely inside the...
WALHALLA, SC
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
111K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy