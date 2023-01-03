ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

techaiapp.com

The 12 Best New York Wineries

If you’re looking for the best New York wineries, you can’t go wrong with this selection. These wineries are some of the most popular in the state, and for good reason. There’s no doubt that New York State is a wine lover’s paradise. With countless wineries dotting the state, there’s surely something for everyone.
NEW YORK STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in New York

Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State

There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program

The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Eagle

Item In Popular 1st Aid Kits Could Kill New York State Residents

An item found in first aid kits sold in New York is being recalled due to potentially dangerous contaminations. Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling a lot of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. Burn Cream Sold In New York Recalled. The...
98.1 The Hawk

Have You Checked New York State Unclaimed Funds Recently?

I get excited whenever I hear about unclaimed funds. I'm thinking, did some long-lost relative leave me money that I don't know about that is sitting in an account with New York State?. And then I think about home much money there could be if my name was attached to...
96.1 The Eagle

Space X Rocket To Help Farms In New York State

No matter how you farm, new technology can always be a benefit. Whether it is a machine to help you farm more efficiently, or a new idea that helps to improve your produce yield, finding ways to farm better is always a positive. What exactly does Space X have to...
96.1 The Eagle

$500 Walmart Gift Card Scam Is Stealing Money From People In New York State

If you get a text about a $500 gift card from Walmart, it's a trick to steal your personal data and money. First, you really shouldn't click on links from random or unknown numbers sent to your phone. But, if you disregard that advice and click on the link, you'll be prompted to give your private info. You'll be asked to complete a form.
96.1 The Eagle

Celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day at These Upstate New York Delis

January 14th is National Hot Pastrami Day. So you have had just a few days to "get into training" for the big day. When you think of a hot pastrami sandwich, does your mind go to those mouthwatering images of the sandwich as served in the great Jewish delicatessens of New York City? Those towering, delicious-looking sandwiches on the best rye bread you've ever tasted? Yes, mine does too!
96.1 The Eagle

‘Flavortown, NY': Which Guy Fieri-Approved Restaurant is New York’s Best?

When it comes to the category of best restaurants in the United States, few are more well-versed in the field than Guy Fieri. The larger-than-life Food Network chef has been the host of the half-hour TV series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for *checks notes* a whopping 42 seasons, during which he has travelled the country to sample some of the best eats in each of the 50 states.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
96.1 The Eagle

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Many Upstate New York Workers Are Getting a Pay Raise, Are You?

New York officials have ordered employers to give many employees a raise. Some workers in our area will see a bump in their paychecks. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York State will continue with the $15.00 minimum hourly wage phase-in for upstate counties. "With inflation and a national labor...
96.1 The Eagle

