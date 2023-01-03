Read full article on original website
The Witcher showrunner promises season 3 is closer to the books
Whether you like it or not, season three of The Witcher is set to be Henry Cavill’s last hurrah as Geralt - a change which I’m not sure that anyone is happy about apart from Liam Hemsworth. Cavill announced last year that he’d be stepping down from the...
Netflix kicks off 2023 by cancelling another hit show
It may be a new year, but Netflix’s habit of cancelling fan-favourite shows seems to be continuing. Last year, a number of the streaming service's hit shows were abruptly cancelled, disappointing fans everywhere. While the 2022 series The Imperfects and Partner Track were both stopped in their tracks (sorry) after a single season, Fate: The Winx Saga’s fanbase arguably had it even worse when it was revealed that the second season’s cliffhanger ending was never going to be resolved. Now though, after its premiere less than two months ago, it’s been confirmed that Netflix’s period drama 1899 won’t be renewed for a second season.
Midnight Mass creator ditches Netflix for new streaming service
Praised by Stephen King and Quentin Tarantino for his magnificent use of suspense, filmmaker Mike Flanagan is the creator of Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, two popular horror shows that left viewers shivering. It's likely that you have seen a few of Flanagan's earlier films too, like Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil and Doctor Sleep.
Thousands of fans petition to save 1899 after Netflix's sudden cancellation
We’re just three days into 2023, and Netflix has already cancelled one of last year’s hit shows after just one season. The period drama 1899 released less than two months ago on the streaming platform, and was received well by both fans and critics (boasting a 76% critic score and a 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes). Unfortunately though, this didn’t save it from joining the array of other cancelled Netflix shows, including The Imperfects and Fate: The Winx Saga - both of which were ditched last year (leaving the latter on a frustrating cliffhanger).
The Witcher showrunner confirms season 3 release window
Do you remember the days when Netflix’s The Witcher wasn’t plagued by drama? As I’m sure you’re now aware, Henry Cavill announced his departure from the series last year. Season three will serve as the actor’s last, with Liam Hemsworth then assuming the role of Geralt of Rivia in season four.
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth looks great as Geralt in new image
It’s officially 2023 and while many of us are looking ahead to what this year will bring, it’s also a popular time to reflect on the year that’s passed - and Henry Cavill certainly wasn’t short of shock news to process in 2022. The actor announced...
James Bond fans are seriously torn over new 007 frontrunner
Earlier this week, another big actor emerged as a potential James Bond frontrunner, and fans are incredibly divided. It’s rumoured that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the English actor perhaps best known for his roles in Kick-Ass (as the titular character) and as Wanda’s brother, Pietro Maximoff, in Avengers: Age of Ultron had a meeting with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, and it apparently went well. It hasn’t been confirmed if this is true, but it’s got everyone thinking about the possibility, and as Digital Spy reports, some definitely like it more than others.
LOTR: The Return of the King game turns 20 this year and we feel ancient
It’s a brand new year and with that, a ton of new gaming releases lie in wait ahead of us. Each major console has its own money-spinner. PlayStation has got Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Xbox will finally release Starfield, while Nintendo is bringing Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to the table. Could I have already mentioned 2023’s GOTY or are we in for a surprise? Ah, it’s all so exciting.
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
Supposed Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch model is a thing of beauty
Photos of a supposed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch have shown up and if this thing is the real deal, then Nintendo have knocked it out of the park. It's a fitting homage to the sequel which has been in the works for what feels like 100 years. The trailer which seemed to suggest a darker tone for the sequel came out in the summer of 2021 and then there was silence from the developer. Usually, this would be unsurprising, however the huge upheaval that the coronavirus crisis caused to the video game industry caused concern among fans who were waiting for the merest crumb of detail on the new game.
Gamers debate whether PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass had a stronger year
The console wars are dead, long live the subscription service wars. On the penultimate day of the year, gamers are looking back at the offerings from PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass to see which camp came out on top. December's PS Plus lot wasn't too shabby, though you might...
PlayStation 5 users discover serious design flaw that can wreck consoles
There are two ways you can store your PlayStation 5, horizontally or vertically. Personally, I’m team vertical but I can report that we do have a 50/50 split here at GAMINGbible. That does mean though that 50% of us were horrified to discover yesterday that storing your console vertically could actually damage it.
Rick And Morty creator's new game has the 'silliest glitch of 2022'
High On Life, the new comedy shooter from Rick And Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has proven to be an absolute hit with fans so far. Releasing on Xbox and PC earlier this month, High On Life has resonated with the fans in a big way, even becoming one of Xbox Game Pass' biggest titles. You think it's easy to be more popular than Minecraft, even for a few days? It ain't.
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay
Noah Schnapp, the American actor best known for his role as Will Byers in Stranger Things, has come out as gay. The 18-year-old rapidly rose to fame after appearing in the hit Netflix series in 2016, and has starred in several movies including Waiting for Anya and Hubie Halloween. He’s also a very prominent user of TikTok, and previously blessed us all with the legendary “I literally just bought Ratatouille for nothing” audio.
Rookie Twitch streamer celebrates getting nine viewers with his mum, explodes in popularity
I am here to tell you that Twitch is hard. While the streaming platform has given us some massive stars over the years, the fact is that the vast majority of people that attempt to stream on Twitch are lucky if they can pull in three or four viewers a night.
PlayStation 5 shortage is officially over, Sony declares
While the launch of the PlayStation 5 was momentous, there's no denying that it was fraught with the issues that were spiralling out of the coronavirus crisis. Manufacturers couldn't source labour, suppliers couldn't source parts, and consumers couldn't source the product at the end of all of that chaos. Finally, there is positive news on the amount of PS5s out there - it only took two years.
Rey Skywalker could be saved with a solo series, fans argue
Ok, it's been three years. We're all relatively alright with the statement that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wasn't a good film nor an appropriate finale for the newest trilogy? Cool. Though the ninth film left a lot to be desired, fans reckon that there might a redemption for Rey's characterisation if she was given a solo series.
HBO's The Last Of Us huge budget was bigger than most Game Of Thrones seasons
The days are trickling away til The Last of Us comes to the small screen, starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. As an acclaimed example of post-apocalyptic fiction and a beloved game by millions, there's a lot riding on this adaptation. Fortunately, it looks like the show is on track to knock our new Christmas socks off, and a recent report alleges that HBO bestowed a bigger budget for The Last of Us than the each of the first five seasons of Game of Thrones.
The Witcher 3 poll finally confirms whether players prefer Triss or Yen
Admit it. You spent your festive break replaying The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for the fifth time, didn’t you? It’s okay, we’re all guilty of it. One day, we’ll tackle our backlog. For now though, more Witcher. As I’m sure you’re aware, CD Projekt Red finally...
HBO's The Last Of Us isn't as violent as the games, says showrunner
The world of The Last Of Us is one of violence and misery. Its inhabitants are ripped apart, bludgeoned, beaten, tortured, shot, and completely destroyed - by human and monster alike. The Naughty Dog-developed video games are packed with moments of shocking violence, of course, mostly perpetrated by the player...
