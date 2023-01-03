ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep divisions on Jan. 6 anniversary despite fuller understanding of the violence

The second anniversary of one of America's "darkest days" will be marked by a contradiction. In the past year, Americans were presented with a fuller and more complete understanding of the violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Specifically, it was revealed in testimony by overwhelmingly Republican, White House and Trump administration officials that the attack was part of a multifaceted effort by former President Donald Trump, a circle of acolytes and extremist groups to overturn the results of an election that had been verified as accurate and ruled lawful in scores of court challengers.
DeSantis seeks to transform Sarasota's New College with conservative board takeover

Gov. Ron DeSantis began the process Friday of transforming Sarasota's New College of Florida into a more conservative institution, appointing six new board members, including conservative activist Christopher Rufo, a dean at conservative Hillsdale College and a senior fellow at The Claremont Institute, a right-wing think tank. "It is our...
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
