Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — People in Savannah are preparing to cheer from home for the bulldogs as they attempt to win the national championship again. The UGA Alumni Association will be setting up for the big game at Starland Yard this year.  “There’s a huge UGA following in Savannah for football. We’re fortunate to be close […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah teacher to attend National Championship Game

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Many Georgia Bulldog fans have already begun descending on Los Angeles to cheer on their team in Monday’s National Championship Game. And an honored teacher from the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will be right there among them. Cherie Goldman has had many honors in...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Senior line dancers perform at GS basketball games

Senior line dancers from the Bulloch Recreation and Parks Department’s Adults 50+ program performed during halftime at the Georgia Southern basketball games on December 29. These ladies gather together for line dancing classes weekly. Regina Days- Bryan, who teaches the classes, states that most of the senior line dancers dance for fun. But for some, it’s much more than that.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Ghost Pirates fall to Gladiators 5-3 at home

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Ghost Pirates fell to the Atlanta Gladiators 5-3 at Enmarket Arena Thursday night. Ghost Pirates fall to 10-16 on the season. Savannah Ghost Pirates next matchup is this Saturday, Jan. 7 at home against the South Carolina Stingrays.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Automotive suppler to build $205M plant in Georgia, but incentives remain unknown

(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to spend $205 million on a new manufacturing facility. Ecoplastic Corp., a South Korean company, said it would create 456 new jobs as part of the new facility near Statesboro in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic manufactures plastic interior and exterior components and supplies Hyundai Motor Group and Kia. "The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

