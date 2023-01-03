Read full article on original website
UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — People in Savannah are preparing to cheer from home for the bulldogs as they attempt to win the national championship again. The UGA Alumni Association will be setting up for the big game at Starland Yard this year. “There’s a huge UGA following in Savannah for football. We’re fortunate to be close […]
Savannah teacher to attend National Championship Game
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Many Georgia Bulldog fans have already begun descending on Los Angeles to cheer on their team in Monday’s National Championship Game. And an honored teacher from the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will be right there among them. Cherie Goldman has had many honors in...
Here's why UGA's iconic Bulldog mascot won't be making it to the National Championship
ATLANTA — The most iconic University of Georgia bulldog will not be in Los Angeles Monday for the CFP National Championship game. When UGA takes on Texas Christian University, Uga the beloved Bulldog mascot will be watching from his home in Savannah. The Seiler family said Uga X, known...
Senior line dancers perform at GS basketball games
Senior line dancers from the Bulloch Recreation and Parks Department’s Adults 50+ program performed during halftime at the Georgia Southern basketball games on December 29. These ladies gather together for line dancing classes weekly. Regina Days- Bryan, who teaches the classes, states that most of the senior line dancers dance for fun. But for some, it’s much more than that.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Georgia Southern knocks off Marshall 81-76, Eagles third straight win
STATESBORO, Ga. — Jalen Finch tallied season highs of 17 points and eight assists and took a big charge late in the game as Georgia Southern fended off Marshall for an 81-76 Sun Belt men's basketball win Thursday night in Hanner Fieldhouse. Eagles of the Game. Finch made 7...
Inspirational Beaufort teen Anderson Jones gifted trip to National Championship
LOS ANGELES — His strength and determination serving as inspiration. “Something can happen to you, but you can’t let it define your future,” says Anderson Jones. “This was a bad situation at first, but it brought me this opportunity.”. Last summer, Beaufort’s Anderson Jones suffered severe...
Ghost Pirates fall to Gladiators 5-3 at home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Ghost Pirates fell to the Atlanta Gladiators 5-3 at Enmarket Arena Thursday night. Ghost Pirates fall to 10-16 on the season. Savannah Ghost Pirates next matchup is this Saturday, Jan. 7 at home against the South Carolina Stingrays.
Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta
On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
New bishop, the Rev. Robin Dease, to deliver first sermon
The Rev. Robin Dease, the first African-American bishop of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, ...
Georgia woman arrested in retirement community murders of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Authorities investigating the New Year’s Eve murders of an elderly Florida couple have identified their alleged killer, who was arrested in Georgia while driving the victims’ car. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, was arrested Monday in Savannah, according to authorities. Williams, who is awaiting...
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Severe thunderstorm warnings around metro Atlanta, tornado watch in effect | Live updates
ATLANTA — Severe weather is expected to make its way through metro Atlanta and north Georgia later Tuesday, bringing with it heavy rain and possibly damaging wind. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for much of the region through 9 p.m. Weather conditions are expected to last...
LIVE UPDATES: Strong storms move through the heart of metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — All of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia are now under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in west Georgia as storms move into the metro Atlanta area. The storm has produced one tornado warning in Upson County as...
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
Automotive suppler to build $205M plant in Georgia, but incentives remain unknown
(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to spend $205 million on a new manufacturing facility. Ecoplastic Corp., a South Korean company, said it would create 456 new jobs as part of the new facility near Statesboro in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic manufactures plastic interior and exterior components and supplies Hyundai Motor Group and Kia. "The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told...
Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
