ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brackenridge, PA

Pennsylvania police chief killed, officer wounded; gunman later shot dead

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

A man who fatally shot a Pennsylvania police chief and wounded another officer in confrontations during a foot pursuit near Pittsburgh was killed by police after a car chase later Monday, authorities said.

The police chief and officer were shot blocks apart in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County town northeast of Pittsburgh. The gunman carjacked a vehicle, and when Pittsburgh detectives later spotted it, he fled, Allegheny County Police Supt. Christopher Kearns said.

The gunman crashed the vehicle after a car chase, ran into a wooded area and then toward a housing development, and fired at the pursuing detectives, who returned fire and killed him Monday evening, Kearns said.

Pennsylvania Atty. Gen. Josh Shapiro, the state's governor-elect, identified the slain police chief in a tweet as Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, saying that McIntire "ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community."

Police say the injured officer was wounded in the leg and is expected to survive.

Authorities identified the gunman as Aaron Lamont Swan, 28, of the nearby city of Duquesne. Kearns told reporters that Swan had been sought for a parole violation involving a weapons charge.

Allegheny County Police will investigate the shooting of Swan, Kearns said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CBS LA

Louisiana officer arrested after high-speed car chase kills 2 teens

A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana.Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station."That cop has a lot of questions to answer pertaining to his speed and sheer negligence," Clayton said, according to the station. "The public can rest assured, we will follow the facts."It wasn't clear Monday whether Cauthron...
ADDIS, LA
Complex

14 Dead, Two Dozen Escape After Gunmen Attack Mexico Prison

14 people were killed and at least 24 inmates escaped after gunmen opened fire at a prison in Mexico early Sunday morning. In a statement obtained by ABC News, the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office said gunfire erupted between an unspecified number of individuals and guards after several armored vehicles arrived at a state prison in Ciudad Juárez around 7 a.m., NPR reports. Juárez mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar informed local media that these gunmen managed to enter the prison.
CBS DFW

Man charged in Takeoff's death released on $1 million bond

HOUSTON (AP) — The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond.Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to court records.Clark was arrested Dec. 1 on a murder charge. His attorney, Letitia Quinones, has said Clark has a "valid and meritorious claim for self-defense."Clark's family had unsuccessfully tried to get his bond lowered to $300,000, saying in court last month they couldn't afford to pay anything higher.In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Quinones said that a "concerned citizen and family friend who believes in Patrick's innocence posted...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

14 killed in attack on Mexican border prison

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ten guards and four inmates were killed early Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles attacked a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas, according to state officials. The Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that around 7 a.m....
TEXAS STATE
WCIA

One dog dead, one person displaced following Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One dog is dead and another person was displaced following a fire in Springfield on Saturday night. Springfield Fire Department Chief Brandon D. Blough said crews arrived on the scene at White Birch Dr. and saw an attached garage on fire. The fire also spread to the attic. The fire was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
People

Vehicle Sought in Car Crash into Manhattan Restaurant That Injured More Than 20

The New York Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver in connection with a crash into a building that injured more than 20 in upper Manhattan Authorities are searching for a white Audi sedan believed to be involved in a crash that sent an SUV into an Inwood restaurant, injuring more than 20 people Monday night, according to reports. The occupants of the Audi were in a gas station before they sped off, striking a dark-colored SUV that lost control and struck the Inwood Bar and Grill in upper Manhattan,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
500K+
Followers
78K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy