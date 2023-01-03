ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PST. * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne. Valleys. Strongest gusts will be along the ridge tops and near.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Native American tribe that has one of the largest and most secure rights to Colorado River water now has approval to lease some of it in Arizona, a state that’s been hardest hit by cuts to its water supply and is on a perpetual search for more.
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

San Diego County deputy arrested for burglary and drugs

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A veteran San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of committing burglary and possessing drugs, authorities said. Cory Richey, who has been with the department since 2007, was taken into custody as he arrived at work, a Sheriff's Department statement said. He...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

3 ex-Oregon state workers sentenced in $6M theft scheme

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Three former Oregon Department of Transportation workers have been sentenced for a long-running theft and reselling scheme estimated to have cost taxpayers about $6 million. Ex-employees John Tipton, Frank Smead Jr. and Autumn Arndt, as well as Smead’s wife, Marta Smead, were sentenced to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
SFGate

Man gets 2 1/2 years in prison for COVID, bank loan fraud

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a University City business owner to prison and ordered him to repay more than half-a-million dollars that he took in from bank and COVID-19 pandemic-related fraud. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Le Mell Harlston pleaded guilty in U.S. District...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia's foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy