ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UK airlines lagging behind on time-keeping compared with others in Europe

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAaAh_0k1gwdAE00

UK airlines are lagging behind on time-keeping when compared with others in Europe , figures for the past year show.

Aviation analytics company Cirium has announced the top 10 airlines and airports for avoiding delays in 2022, globally and in Europe, and no British operator qualified for either leaderboard.

The rankings are part of the firm’s upcoming On-Time Performance Report, the global standard for operational performance.

Cirium has not yet released the full rankings below the top 10 but figures show that at least 25% of flights from UK airlines were delayed, since the 10th ranked airline in Europe had a 75% punctuality rating.

The global leader for timeliness is Azul Brazilian Airlines, with 88.93% of arrivals being on time, followed by two Japanese operators, All Nippon Airways with 88.61% and Japan Airlines at 88%.

Haneda Airport, also in Japan, was ranked the most reliable airport for punctuality, with 90.33% of departures taking off on time.

Kempegowda International Airport in India came second with 84.08% of departures being on time.

Six out of the world’s top ten most punctual airports were in the US, including Salt Lake City International Airport which was ranked third place with 83.87% of take-offs being on time.

On the European leaderboard, Spanish airlines claimed the top four spots, with Iberia ranked first place for 85.87% of its flights arriving on time.

Air Europa came second, with 84.1% of planes touching down on time, followed by Iberia Express at 83.8%, and Vueling with 82.04%.

Austrian Airlines were ranked the fifth most reliable in Europe with 82% punctuality, followed by Norwegian Air Shuttle at 81.29%.

An airline’s flight is classed as on-time if it arrives no later than 15 minutes after it is expected, and for an airport if it departs within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Team behind first UK rocket launch tell of ‘immense excitement’

The team behind the first rocket launch from UK soil have spoken of their immense excitement as they prepare for take-off.Final arrangements are being made ahead of several satellites being blasted into space on Monday night from Cornwall Airport near Newquay.If all goes to plan the launch will take place at Spaceport Cornwall as part of the Start Me Up mission.First UK launch is on.Launch window opens Monday 9 January. ✈️🛰️#LaunchUK | #CountdownToCornwall | @VirginOrbit | @SpaceCornwall pic.twitter.com/rRJPwUHJls— UK Space Agency (@spacegovuk) January 6, 2023The initial window for the historic mission will open at 10.16pm on Monday, with additional back-up...
The Independent

China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill

China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Chinese travelers rush to take advantage of reopening

After two years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure he was among the first to cross the border following the reopening of crossing points Sunday.The ability of residents of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city to cross over is one of the most visible signs of China’s easing of border restrictions, with travelers arriving from abroad also no longer required to undergo quarantine.“I’m hurrying to get back to her,” Cheung, lugging a heavy suitcase, told The Associated Press as he prepared to cross at Lok Ma Chau station.Travelers crossing between Hong...
The Independent

Businesses considering redundancies to manage high costs, report says

Pessimism and low confidence among British businesses has led firms’ recruitment plans to reach the lowest levels in two years, an influential report has found.Employers are pausing hiring plans and considering redundancies to manage rising costs, accounting and advisory firm BDO said in its analysis of more than 4,000 businesses surveyed across different sectors.Optimism and productivity eked up by a fraction in December, but it followed a significant drop in November, therefore remaining well below historic levels.Inflation and supply chain pressures are clearly being felt across the board, as employers pause recruitment plans and consider redundancies to manage rising costsKaley...
The Independent

Calls for fashion watchdog over High Street firms’ ‘unfair buying practices’

Campaigners have called for a fashion watchdog to be set up to stop the “unacceptable purchasing practices” uncovered by researchers, who named High Street shops Zara and Primark as among those treating suppliers unfairly.In a survey of 1,000 Bangladeshi manufacturers, researchers found large brands paying below the cost of production, with the majority of factories selling to the largest retailers paying the same prices despite the cost of raw materials increasing.In the research by the University of Aberdeen and charity Transform Trade, published on Sunday, report authors said the suppliers named 1,138 brands they had contracts with in February 2020...
The Independent

Warship rescues crew of sinking tug in the Caribbean

The crew of a Royal Navy warship have rescued five people after their ocean-going tug sank in choppy seas in the Caribbean.HMS Medway – the Royal Navy’s permanent vessel in the region – saved the crew members who had taken refuge on a large band of sand their tug was towing when it began to flood.The warship responded to the tug’s SOS message, which was sent at about 5pm UK time on Friday January 6, while it was 20 miles west of the island of Sint Maarten, near to the British Overseas Territory of Anguilla.Medway launched its sea boat, which...
The Independent

Marches in Europe support Iran protests, assail government

Hundreds of people marched Sunday in France to honor an Iranian Kurdish man who took his own life in a desperate act of anguish over the nationwide protests in Iran.French police estimated the size of the crowd that gathered for Mohammad Moradi at about 1,000 people. They marched in the city of Lyon, where the 38-year-old Moradi took his own life in December, drowning in the Rhone river.In videos in Farsi and French recorded before his death, Moradi criticized Iran’s leadership and called for solidarity from Western governments against it. The recordings featured him saying, “When you see this...
The Independent

Iran protesters told they are ‘bringing down the patriarchy’

Comedian Omid Djalili told Iranian protesters that they are “bringing down the patriarchy” at a protest in London.Thousands of protesters gathered at Marble Arch before marching through central London to Trafalgar Square for the Iran Solidarity Rally, which marked 115 days of protests.Organisers, including human rights organisation Amnesty International, set up a stage beside Nelson’s Column, from which the British-Iranian comedian addressed the crowd.Mr Djalili told them that they are “changing the axis of the world”.“When British women scream and shout for the women and girls in Iran, they are not just shouting for them, they are shouting for themselves,”...
The Independent

Bolsonaro supporters invade government buildings in Brazil

Supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro broke through a blockade set up by security forces and invaded ministries and the Congress building in Brazil on Sunday, in violence reminscent of the January 6 storming of the US capital in 2021. Video footage obtained by Reuters from Bolsonaro-related groups and video from local broadcasters show protesters storming the presidential palace in the capital Brasília.⚠️ Bolsonaristas invadem o Congresso Nacional em manifestação antidemocrática pic.twitter.com/fpLp7TThD2— Metrópoles (@Metropoles) January 8, 2023Protesters also invaded the parking lot of the Planalto Palace, according to CNN Brasil. Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy