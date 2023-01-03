ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

‘Prayers up’: Mark Ruffalo shares supportive message for Jeremy Renner after snowploughing accident

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSfYW_0k1gwaW300

Mark Ruffalo has asked fans to send prayers to Jeremy Renner , who is in intensive care following a snowploughing accident.

Renner, who plays Hawkeye in several Marvel properties, was injured at home on Saturday (31 December) while trying to get rid of snow around his Nevada property.

According to US reports, Renner accidentally ran over one of his legs, leading to blood loss. The actor received immediate assistance from two of his neighbours, one of whom is a doctor who applied a tourniquet to his injured limb.

You can follow updates on Renner’s condition here .

Ruffalo, who has starred across Renner in the Avengers films as Hulk, shared a public message for his castmate and friend on social media on Monday (2 January).

“Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” he wrote, alongside a news report of Renner’s accident. “Please send healing goodness his way.”

Since news of Renner’s injuries broke, fellow celebrities and friends have shared well wishes and positivity.

“My heart is with Jeremy Renner,” filmmaker James Gunn tweeted, next to the prayer hands emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUm6v_0k1gwaW300

“My God,” Frozen star Josh Gad added: “Praying for Jeremy Renner and his family.”

“My sweet Jer,” fellow Marvel star Tara Strong ( Loki ) wrote. “Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the #MCU. Sending you & your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery.”

The actor’s family confirmed on Monday (2 January) that he was in a “critical but stable condition”.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in a statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Renner’s loved ones have also said they have been “tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident

Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report

Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
webnewsobserver.com

Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident

Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
RENO, NV
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
New York Post

Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor

Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
NEVADA STATE
People

Jeremy Renner Thanks ICU Medical Staff in Another Recovery Update from the Hospital

The Marvel actor is still on the mend at the hospital after suffering "extensive" injuries in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day Jeremy Renner is continuing to give updates on his health from the hospital following a New Year's Day snowplow accident. On Friday, the Hawkeye actor, who celebrates his 52nd birthday on Saturday, posted an image on his Instagram Story surrounded by hospital staff alongside a message of gratitude. "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote alongside the image with a series...
Page Six

Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable condition’ after snowplow accident

“Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition” after getting into an accident involving a snowplow, his rep said late Sunday. Renner sustained injuries “after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow” Sunday morning in Nevada. “His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care,” the rep added. Deadline was first to report the news. Page Six has reached out to the “Hawkeye” star’s rep for an update on his condition. Renner, 51, has a home about 25 miles outside Reno near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. A winter storm hit the area on New Year’s Eve that reportedly...
NEVADA STATE
ComicBook

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
The Independent

Jeremy Renner accident – update: Marvel star shares hospital video after being ‘completely crushed’ by PistenBully snowplough

Actor Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” by the snow plough that left him with serious injuries.The Marvel star underwent two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after the “tragic”incident that has left him on a “long road to recovery”.He had been trying to rescue his car from the snow when he was accidentally run over by the heavy-duty snowplough he’d been operating.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in their original statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit...
NEVADA STATE
Rolling Stone

Jeremy Renner Receives Messages of Support From Marvel Costars

After Jeremy Renner shared his first photo to social media on Tuesday since his snow plowing accident, his fellow Marvel costars sent messages of support. “Thank you all for your kind words,” the Hawkeye actor wrote on Instagram along with a selfie showing facial bruising, adding, “I send love to you all.” The Avengers star received words of encouragement from his costars. “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” Thor actor Chris Hemsworth wrote in the comments. Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, posted, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy,” while Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Chris Pratt said, “Continued prayers...
NEVADA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Despite claims to the contrary, Dave Baustista’s next movie sure makes it look like he wants to be the next Dwayne Johnson

Not many men would be brave enough to take on Dwayne Johnson, but Dave Bautista is one of them as the Guardians of the Galaxy star has thrown some major shade on his fellow WWE veteran by claiming that he has no interest in becoming the “next Rock” as he instead has ambitions of being viewed as a “good” and “respected” actor. That’s all well and good, but a glance at Bautista’s upcoming projects makes it seem like he might not be so against following in Johnson’s footsteps after all.
The Independent

Tom Hanks hits back at nepotism criticism: ‘It doesn’t matter what our last names are’

Tom Hanks has weighed in on the debate surrounding nepotism in the film industry.The Saving Private Ryan star’s children – including sons Colin and Chet, and daughter Elizabeth Ann – have all acted professionally. Hanks’s youngest son, Truman, appears in his father’s latest film, the comedy adaptation A Man Called Otto.In recent years, Hollywood nepotism has come under increasing scrutiny, with many actors coming from famous parents being branded “nepo babies”.Speaking to Reuters in a video interview via The Sun, Hanks dismissed this line of criticism, insisting that his children were simply carrying on the “family business”.“Look, this...
The Independent

Kathy Burke shares image poking fun at Prince Harry’s claims about row with William

Kathy Burke has shared an image poking fun at Prince Harry’s claims that he was physically attacked by his brother William in a row about Meghan Markle.The claim was made in the duke’s forthcoming autobiography Spare, which has been leaked ahead of its official publication on 10 January.In the excerpt, Harry reportedly claims that the physical altercation took place at his London home in 2019 when his brother grabbed him by the collar, ripped his necklace off and “knocked” him to the ground.Harry writes that during the argument that preceded the incident, William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.Read...
The Independent

Don Cheadle had two hours to decide if he wanted to sign six-movie Marvel contract

Don Cheadle has revealed that he had just two hours to decide if he wanted to join the cast of Iron Man 2 and sign a six-movie contract with Marvel.The actor made his debut as James “Rhodey” Rhodes aka War Machine in the 2010 movie, taking over the part from Terrence Howard.In a new interview with GQ magazine, Cheadle said of the day he got the role: “I was at my kid’s laser tag birthday party. They called me and said, ‘This is what’s happening and we’re giving you the offer. If you don’t say yes then we’re going...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy