‘Standing on picket lines’ won’t resolve railway dispute, transport secretary says

By Oliver Browning
 5 days ago

Mark Harper has suggested “standing on picket lines” won’t resolve the railway dispute.

The transport secretary hit out at Mick Lynch and striking workers as industrial action caused disruption across the UK as many attempted to return to work.

“We’re not going to get this dispute resolved by people standing on picket lines,” Mr Harper said.

“We need to get them back around the negotiating tables, for the trade unions, train operating companies and Network Rail to thrash out a deal.”

The Independent

The Independent

