ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The unusual family link between Prince Harry and CNN’s Anderson Cooper

By Ellie Muir
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTT9O_0k1gwUAZ00

Prince Harry has sat down with CNN ’s Anderson Cooper for a new interview. that will air on CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday (8 January).

The royal will be interviewed by Cooper on CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday (8 January), ahead of the release of Spare , a ghost-written memoir about the Duke of Sussex’s life and experiences as a member of the royal family .

A trailer clip shared on social media has described it as a “revealing and explosive interview”.

But Cooper and Prince Harry allegedly bear family ties dating back to the 1930s.

In the 1930s, Cooper’s great-aunt, Thelma Furness, was known to have had an ongoing affair with the Duke’s great-great uncle, King Edward VIII .

Viscountess Furness was a mistress of Edward while he was Prince of Wales.

Anderson’s great-aunt had the affair with Edward while she was married to British shipping magnate, Marmaduke Furness, who was 20 years her senior.

Later, Edward married American divorcée Wallis Simpson , for whom he abdicated and became the Duke of Windsor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRIDE_0k1gwUAZ00

Wallis entered into a relationship with Edward after divorcing her second husband Ernest Simpson. The relationship caused an institutional crisis, which led to the accession of Harry’s great-grandfather, George, to the throne.

King Edward VIII, who was the uncle to Queen Elizabeth II, changed the line of succession after his abdication.

Historian Rachel Threthewey claimed in her book Before Wallis: Edward VIII’s Other Women that a teddy bear, gifted to Furness by Edward, was found at the bottom of Lady Furness’s handbag when she died of a heart attack in 1970.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbE1h_0k1gwUAZ00

Furness also introduced Simpson to Edward, something which Furness reportedly regretted after their romance sparked.

Towards the end of her life, Furness reportedly said: “I’d do it all again. The only thing I would not do again is introduce Wallis Simpson to the Prince of Wales.”

It’s unknown whether Prince Harry and Cooper are aware of the historical ties between their two families.

As part of the media campaign for Spare , the Duke of Sussex will also sit down with ITV’s Tom Bradby .

The interview will air on ITV’s News at Ten just days before Harry’s memoir is published on 10 January.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Have Reportedly Developed a Sly Way of Keeping Up With the Netflix Docuseries — Without Actually Watching

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not surprising to hear that Prince William and Kate Middleton are avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries. However, it would also be foolish to think they aren’t at least keeping tabs on what is said about the royal family in Harry & Meghan. The couple has reportedly figured out a clever way to stay on top of the news. The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly having their palace aides watch the show instead, according to People....
The Independent

Prince Harry finally breaks silence over rumour that James Hewitt is his real father

Prince Harry has finally addressed longstanding rumours that Major James Hewitt is his real father.It is just one of many explosive subjects the Duke of Sussex writes about in his new memoir ‘Spare’. The royals have never openly discussed the theory about Harry’s parentage, which developed after it was revealed Diana had a five year affair with Hewitt in the 1980s. ".... the rumour going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt”, Prince Harry writes in the leaked book. "One cause of the rumour was Major Hewitt’s red...
RadarOnline

'Harry & Meghan Are Truly Cheap': Duke And Duchess Of Sussex's Netflix Doc Draws Mixed Emotions From Viewers

The highly anticipated Netflix documentary from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has left watchers with mixed emotions. After the release of its first three episodes, viewers flooded social media with scathing reviews about the controversial documentary that included criticism from royalists and Megxit supports alike, RadarOnline.com has learned. Netflix's Harry & Meghan aimed to have the Duke and Duchess revisit their courtship and share their story in their own words. After the release of Volume I on December 8, viewers have not held back their opinions of the six-part series so far. The documentary revealed a humble...
SheKnows

This Resurfaced Photo of Princess Diana Crying During a Royal Engagement Shows How Heartbreakingly Similar Her Journey Was to Meghan Markle

The parallels between how Princess Diana and Meghan Markle were treated by the palace really do feel like history was repeating itself. Harry & Meghan clearly spells out the narrative that when a female eclipses the popularity of the rest of the royal family, things start to go south.  The Netflix docuseries shows a sad photo of Diana in tears during her 1983 Australian tour with Prince Charles. She was 21 years old at the time, but the crowds couldn’t get enough of her. “The prince was embarrassed the crowds so clearly favored her over him,” wrote Sally Bedell Smith her...
OK! Magazine

Ready To Tell All! Kate Middleton Has 'Ammunition' That Could 'Destroy' Meghan Markle: Source

Kate Middleton is reportedly angling for her own tell-all interview. Following the bombshell premiere of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries on Thursday, December 8, a source shared the Princess of Wales is "hell-bent" on finally telling her side of the story after years of sitting in silence."Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan," the source spilled, noting the mother-of-three "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years."SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIPAnd while the source added that both Kate and Prince...
RadarOnline

What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy