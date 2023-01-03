ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronkonkoma, NY

Long Island Expressway westbound lanes reopened following crash in Plainview

Westbound lanes reopened on the Long Island Expressway in Plainview Saturday night after a crash closed them for hours. Authorities say the accident happened on the westbound lanes between Washington Avenue and Old Country/Round Swamp Road. The westbound lanes were closed for about four hours. Nassau police said the accident...
PLAINVIEW, NY

