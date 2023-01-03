Read full article on original website
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for stealing bag with $300,000 from Brinks truck in Sunset Park
The NYPD says a Brinks security truck was parked in front of the Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue, ready to bring money bags inside.
News 12
Long Island Expressway westbound lanes reopened following crash in Plainview
Westbound lanes reopened on the Long Island Expressway in Plainview Saturday night after a crash closed them for hours. Authorities say the accident happened on the westbound lanes between Washington Avenue and Old Country/Round Swamp Road. The westbound lanes were closed for about four hours. Nassau police said the accident...
Police: Man arrested for running around Lake Ronkonkoma park with gun; AR-15 found in home
Officers say a caller reported a man with a gun at Raynor Park Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
Thieves swipe bag filled with $300,000 in cash in front of Brooklyn bank: police
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two thieves distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank at 5423 Eighth Ave. at around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked him for directions, according to […]
At least 3 hospitalized after crash leaves vehicle overturned in Bethpage
A witness told News 12 Long Island that an elderly person was driving a black Nissan and was attempting to make a left turn but was startled by a car horn.
Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifter in Yonkers
Authorities say just before 7:30 a.m., an employee at the Family Dollar on Main Street confronted a shoplifter, who then stabbed the worker and fled the store.
Police: Man shot in the head in Riverhead; 2 suspects at large
Officers say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on East Main Street, where 47-year-old James Ayers was found.
News 12
Police: Bronx man arrested for shoplifting Yonkers Marshalls twice in one week
Police arrested a Bronx man for shoplifting a Marshalls in Yonkers. Police say a video shows Franklyn Rosario from the Bronx shoplifting from the Marshalls on Central Park Avenue Saturday. They say this is the second time this week Rosario was seen shoplifting. Police say first precinct officers were already...
News 12
Stamford police expand search for Errol Whyte to tri-state area over 1 week after his disappearance
The Stamford police are widening their search for Errol Whyte to include the tri-state area after his red 2020 Ford Explorer was found on I-95 last Monday. His phone, keys, and wallet were still in the vehicle. His son told News 12 he was last seen at his house in...
Over $1 million worth of fentanyl found inside diaper box in the Bronx
Authorities arrested Sergio Velasquez in the parking lot of a Wendy's on Broadway back on Dec. 27 and seized the large supply of fentanyl.
Police: Robbery at jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to burglary at Montville gun shop
An armed robbery at a jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to a burglary at a Montville gun shop on Friday.
‘I lock my door for 30 minutes every day until the kids get on the bus.’ Retailers near troubled Staten Island bus stop express concerns.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the wake of Tuesday’s wild melee at a Port Richmond bus stop that led to the suspension of an NYPD officer, employees at businesses in the vicinity contend that the area is dangerous, and that come dismissal time, students awaiting the bus wreak daily havoc.
Woman, 62, fatally struck while walking on LI highway
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian early Thursday on Long Island, authorities said.
Officials: Woman suffers severe burns in Newark fire
The Red Cross is assisting three families who are now displaced.
VIDEO: East Haven officer shoots at wanted man after chasing suspect across I-95 in Milford
The Office of the Inspector General is investigating and released a preliminary report that includes body camera footage—not just of the shooting, but the first attempt to take Nicholas Gambardella, 27, into custody.
Newark police release surveillance video of Christmas Eve armed robbery
The video shows the two masked men walking into the Domino's Pizza on Springfield Avenue before one of them pulled out a gun.
Police: Bronx man faces multiple felony charges following Yonkers Marshalls shoplifting arrest
This was the second time this week he had been seen shoplifting and his 13th arrest to date.
Stamford police detail Michael Talbot arrest in double fatal hit-and-run
Stamford police say they have charged Michael Talbot with multiple counts of manslaughter, driving under the influence and evading responsibility.
MTA plans to make major changes to Brooklyn bus routes
The project has been on pause for about a year and a half, according to the MTA. They say they have plans to transform bus service in the borough dramatically, with a plan to remove some bus stops in the hopes of increasing bus route efficiency.
Police: Arrested suspect fatally kicked man out of window in the Bronx
The NYPD released new information linked to a homicide that occurred back in September in the Bronx.
