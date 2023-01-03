ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

theregistrysocal.com

Wells Fargo’s 13,000 SQFT Expansion Completed at West Covina Office Campus

West Covina, CA – The Lakes, a 174,000-square-foot class A office campus in the city of West Covina, is now 92.5 percent leased upon the recent completion of a five-year 13,000-square-foot expansion and renewal with Wells Fargo as announced by Waterford Property Company (Waterford). Wells Fargo has been a tenant at The Lakes since 1992.
WEST COVINA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Rexford Industrial Pays $10.5MM for 30,874 SQFT Industrial Property in Corona

Rexford Industrial Realty is continuing to expand its holding in Southern California. In one recent deal that closed on Dec. 23, the company acquired an industrial asset in Corona for $10.5 million, or approximately $340 per square foot. The seller in the transaction is an entity linked to Motive Energy, which is also located at the property, according to public records.
CORONA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Guthrie Development Company Pays $19.7MM for 69,930 SQFT Business Park in Tustin

TUSTIN, Calif. – Guthrie Development Company, a full-service commercial real estate investment and management company based in Irvine, California, has acquired Pacific Tustin Commercenter, a Class-A 69,930 square-foot multi-tenant industrial and retail business park in Tustin, CA, for $19.7 million. In this unique transaction, the firm acquired the buildings...
TUSTIN, CA
goldrushcam.com

Former Bank Manager in Orange County, California Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud for Stealing $1.2 Million from Elderly Customers’ Account

January 7, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the. victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Center Square

Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022

(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Irvine Company Announces Completion of 1.1MM Spectrum Terrace in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (Jan. 4, 2023) — Irvine Company announced today the completion of the third and final phase of Spectrum Terrace, the 1.1-million-square-foot office campus located at the highly-visible intersection of the 1-405 and Highway 133 in Irvine Spectrum. Designed for the future of work, Spectrum Terrace offers an...
IRVINE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Seritage Properties Offers up for Sale the Round 1 and Shops in Temecula with Asking Price of $29MM

Another retail investor is looking to trade a property it owns as the retail market continues to make progress following the challenges associated with the global Covid pandemic. New York City-based Seritage Growth Properties is offering up for sale the 126,520 square foot Round 1 and Shops retail property in Temecula located at 40710 Winchester Road. The asking price for the shopping center is $29.6 million, or roughly $234 per square foot, as stated in the asset’s offering document.
TEMECULA, CA
Eater

Los Angeles Thai Restaurant Chain Fined $1.65 Million for Wage Theft and Denial of Overtime Pay

The U.S. Department of Labor recently recovered $1.65 million in back wages and liquidated damages from Prapai Boonyindee, the owner of the Thai restaurant chain Ocha Classic (six locations) and Thai-Chinese restaurant Vim in Panorama City. Boonyindee denied 83 workers overtime wages and kept false pay records in an attempt to hide the wage theft; both actions violate the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to a press release, Boonyindee was fined $62,167 for the “willful nature” of his violations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HMart expands California footprint with its 17th store opening next week

Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in California next Wednesday, bringing the state's store count to 17, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 3931 Irvine Blvd. in Irvine, California, and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood,...
IRVINE, CA
L.A. Weekly

California Destinations for Your Bucket List in 2023

Does your 2023 bucket list involve traveling more? California has a lot more to offer than you think. In case you think you explored enough of the west, there are still a few lesser frequented venues nestled in the Golden State. Some California Destinations You Might Want to Visit:. Redwood...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance

A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: Memorial service for fallen Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department held a memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero on Friday. Cordero's mother, Rebecca Cordero, delivered an emotional message of remembrance, saying, "I'm so sorry, son." "You never wanted the spotlight, angel baby,'' she said tearfully. "Your tributes are well deserved. They respect your service and sacrifice. Your life was The post Watch: Memorial service for fallen Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former Orange County bank manager pleads guilty to bank fraud charges

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty today to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to transfer the stolen money to different bank accounts.
SANTA ANA, CA

