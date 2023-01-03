Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
Mountain Desert Career Pathways awarding $4,000 scholarshipsThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High SchoolThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Related
theregistrysocal.com
Golden Bee Properties Secures $20.8MM Refinancing for Two Los Angeles and Long Beach Multifamily Portfolios
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Zalmi Klyne, managing director of Northmarq’s Los Angeles debt/equity team, arranged financing for two multifamily portfolios on behalf of Golden Bee Properties. The set of assets contains a combined 105 units and is located throughout Long Beach and Los Angeles, California. “We were able...
theregistrysocal.com
Wells Fargo’s 13,000 SQFT Expansion Completed at West Covina Office Campus
West Covina, CA – The Lakes, a 174,000-square-foot class A office campus in the city of West Covina, is now 92.5 percent leased upon the recent completion of a five-year 13,000-square-foot expansion and renewal with Wells Fargo as announced by Waterford Property Company (Waterford). Wells Fargo has been a tenant at The Lakes since 1992.
theregistrysocal.com
Rexford Industrial Pays $10.5MM for 30,874 SQFT Industrial Property in Corona
Rexford Industrial Realty is continuing to expand its holding in Southern California. In one recent deal that closed on Dec. 23, the company acquired an industrial asset in Corona for $10.5 million, or approximately $340 per square foot. The seller in the transaction is an entity linked to Motive Energy, which is also located at the property, according to public records.
theregistrysocal.com
Guthrie Development Company Pays $19.7MM for 69,930 SQFT Business Park in Tustin
TUSTIN, Calif. – Guthrie Development Company, a full-service commercial real estate investment and management company based in Irvine, California, has acquired Pacific Tustin Commercenter, a Class-A 69,930 square-foot multi-tenant industrial and retail business park in Tustin, CA, for $19.7 million. In this unique transaction, the firm acquired the buildings...
goldrushcam.com
Former Bank Manager in Orange County, California Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud for Stealing $1.2 Million from Elderly Customers’ Account
January 7, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the. victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to...
Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022
(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
theregistrysocal.com
Irvine Company Announces Completion of 1.1MM Spectrum Terrace in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. (Jan. 4, 2023) — Irvine Company announced today the completion of the third and final phase of Spectrum Terrace, the 1.1-million-square-foot office campus located at the highly-visible intersection of the 1-405 and Highway 133 in Irvine Spectrum. Designed for the future of work, Spectrum Terrace offers an...
No-burn alert issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A wood-burning ban has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Saturday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. That means that all indoor and outdoor residential wood burning is prohibited for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, […]
oc-breeze.com
SoCalGas triples contribution to Gas Assistance Fund to help customers impacted by historically high natural gas prices
Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) announced a $1 million contribution to the Gas Assistance Fund, a program that helps income-qualified customers pay their natural gas bills beginning Jan. 17. Customers will be facing bills that could be double or higher compared to last year’s winter bills. The high bills...
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
theregistrysocal.com
Seritage Properties Offers up for Sale the Round 1 and Shops in Temecula with Asking Price of $29MM
Another retail investor is looking to trade a property it owns as the retail market continues to make progress following the challenges associated with the global Covid pandemic. New York City-based Seritage Growth Properties is offering up for sale the 126,520 square foot Round 1 and Shops retail property in Temecula located at 40710 Winchester Road. The asking price for the shopping center is $29.6 million, or roughly $234 per square foot, as stated in the asset’s offering document.
Headlines: Two Bakersfield Men Set Themselves On Fire Trying to Burn Down an Immigration Center
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bakersfield: Two men set themselves on fire while seemingly trying to burn down an immigration center in Bakersfield. A...
Eater
Los Angeles Thai Restaurant Chain Fined $1.65 Million for Wage Theft and Denial of Overtime Pay
The U.S. Department of Labor recently recovered $1.65 million in back wages and liquidated damages from Prapai Boonyindee, the owner of the Thai restaurant chain Ocha Classic (six locations) and Thai-Chinese restaurant Vim in Panorama City. Boonyindee denied 83 workers overtime wages and kept false pay records in an attempt to hide the wage theft; both actions violate the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to a press release, Boonyindee was fined $62,167 for the “willful nature” of his violations.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart expands California footprint with its 17th store opening next week
Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in California next Wednesday, bringing the state's store count to 17, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 3931 Irvine Blvd. in Irvine, California, and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood,...
California Woman Wins 'Largest Possible' State Lottery Scratcher Jackpot
Here's how much she won.
L.A. Weekly
California Destinations for Your Bucket List in 2023
Does your 2023 bucket list involve traveling more? California has a lot more to offer than you think. In case you think you explored enough of the west, there are still a few lesser frequented venues nestled in the Golden State. Some California Destinations You Might Want to Visit:. Redwood...
Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance
A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
Watch: Memorial service for fallen Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department held a memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero on Friday. Cordero's mother, Rebecca Cordero, delivered an emotional message of remembrance, saying, "I'm so sorry, son." "You never wanted the spotlight, angel baby,'' she said tearfully. "Your tributes are well deserved. They respect your service and sacrifice. Your life was The post Watch: Memorial service for fallen Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero appeared first on KESQ.
Man sentenced to prison for card skimming installations at SoCal gas stations
Robert Fichidzhyan, 40, of North Hollywood, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court to creating electronic card skimming devices that prosecutors allege were installed at dozens of gas stations.
2urbangirls.com
Former Orange County bank manager pleads guilty to bank fraud charges
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty today to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to transfer the stolen money to different bank accounts.
Comments / 1