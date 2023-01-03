Read full article on original website
This Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in All of DelawareTravel MavenNewark, DE
Saving Money This Year? These Stores in Lancaster Might Help Shrink Your Grocery BillMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Double C, Lancaster: A Trendy Spot for Spicy Margaritas and TacosMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Fox Meadows, Leola: A Kid-Friendly Restaurant With More Than Famous Ice CreamMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Trendy Places to Eat Brunch in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Police: 2 teen girls arrested after car stolen with passenger inside from Upper Merion parking lot
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A carjacking turned kidnapping of a 54-year-old woman has ended with the arrest of two teenage girls. The girls, ages 13 and 14, are accused of stealing a car from a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township earlier this week with the woman still inside.
Watch: Suspect accused of placing nails behind tires of parked car in Bucks County
WARRINGTON TWP, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are trying to find a person captured on video placing nails near tires of parked cars under the cover of night. The Warrington Police Department shared video of the suspect allegedly placing nails under the front and rear tires of a truck in the High Grove development last Tuesday.
Video captures moment driver crashes, flips inside Montgomery County car wash
Video obtained by Action News shows the moment a 77-year-old man crashed through a gate and flipped inside the car wash.
Suspect in attempted Prospect Park child luring arrested
Police in Delaware County have arrested a man who they say was trying to lure young girls into his car outside a Prospect Park school this week.
Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police
A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
2 carjacking suspects steal vehicle with woman still inside at King of Prussia Walmart
Police say a 54-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle while her family members shopped inside the Walmart. Two female suspects approached the vehicle and then forced their way in.
Police in Montgomery County search for missing mother after she failed to pick up son from bus stop
Jennifer Brown was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Man arrested for trying to lure 11-year-old girls into his car after school in Delaware County
The girls told police the man said something inappropriate to them and then quickly left when an adult walked by.
Police find missing man from Berks County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department has found a missing man they were searching for out of Berks County. Police say they have safely found 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was declared missing on Wednesday, January 4, after he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of School Road in Marion […]
Police: Bucks County woman fatally struck by car while crossing street after leaving Dalessandro's Steaks
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a Bucks County woman was fatally struck by a car in Philadelphia. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in Roxborough. Officials say 61-year-old Maryanne Ciecka of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was coming out of Dalessandro's...
UPDATE: Police identify man walking along roadway in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPATE: The man has now been identified. Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying a man. Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department found a man walking along the roadway on Main Street in Rothsville, Warwick Township on Wednesday night.
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
This Quakertown Hotel is Known for Its Ambiance, History, and Amazing Restaurant
The hotel's bar and restaurant has become known throughout Bucks County. A Bucks County hotel has become known for its amazing service and its incredible food and drink in their own restaurant. Michael Drabenstott discussed the location for The Inside Dish. The Spinnerstown Hotel, located at 2195 Spinnerstown Road in...
Police looking for owner of truck after hit-and-run incident at church parking lot in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for the owner of a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run at a church parking lot. It happened in the parking lot of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Doylestown on Dec. 13 at 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Striking ‘Gaffney House’ and Accompanying Painting Studio in Romansville
Peter Bohlin’s “Gaffney House,” a gorgeous contemporary home with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, is available for sale in Romansville. This gorgeous 9.8-acre property is also home to Deborah Remington’s former Chester County Painting Studio Retreat & Gallery. . . The home has received numerous...
Man arrested in Upper Darby after car accident led to a drug and gun bust
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Darby Township Police announced the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges after they say he was involved in an accident after being under the influence. On Thursday, Dec. 22, shortly before 3:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Sharon Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with the driver of a white 2014 Ford Fusion.
Man found dead on Lancaster County roadway allegedly climbed onto truck while it was stopped
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — No charges will be filed in the death of an Ephrata man found on a roadway in the borough on Christmas Day, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Paul Donnelly, 39, was found dead near the intersection of West Main Street and Main Avenue, police...
Police: Delaware County couple found dead in home ruled a double homicide
A couple was found dead in their Chester Heights, Delaware County home earlier this week, and police now believe they were killed in a double homicide.
Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft
READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
Still No Leads On Fatal Hit and Run In Northeast Philly
Philadelphia Police are still looking for a white SUV that was involved in a fatal hit and run on October 1,2022. It was just after 2:00 AM when Octavia Aaron 21-of Naples Street was crossing Robbins Ave, at Ditman Street. She was struck by the SUV that kept going. The...
