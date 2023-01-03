ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

850businessmagazine.com

2022 Pinnacle Award: Jessica Proffitt Bracken, Santa Rosa Beach

Describe two or three women who served you as important role models and mentors. What did you learn from them?. Kay Phelan was the first mentor that I had the honor to learn from when I entered the marketing and public relations industry back in 2006 as a young intern at Destin Commons. Kay is the matriarch of PR on the Emerald Coast, and I have been blessed to learn the ins and outs of traditional PR and the importance of relationships from her throughout the years. Another role model and mentor that I have looked up to for over a decade is McKenzie Burleigh, the associate publisher of Rowland Publishing. Kenzie is the epitome of hustle with grace. She so humbly takes on so many different leadership roles both personally and professionally and gives them her very all, succeeding in everything she does. Most importantly, Kenzie does each of these things with humility, steadiness, positivity and passion. Kenzie has taught me over the years that I can do anything I set my mind to.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Pensacola

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PENSACOLA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Crestview

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CRESTVIEW, FL
floridaing.com

Destin Public Beach Access: What you need to know

If you’re looking for an affordable, family-friendly beach destination with plenty of activities, look no further than Destin, Florida! Even though Destin public beach access can be a little tricky to find, we’ve got all the tips and you’ll be enjoying the sun and surf in no time.
DESTIN, FL
Destin Log

Walton County Snowbirds are a social flock

Our largest registration of snowbirds was at the Jan. 2 registration at Faith Assembly Church in Miramar Beach. With over 30 activities to choose from, there is something for everyone. This year, to welcome new members, we are having a New Members Social on Jan. 12 at Red Rooster Café,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola man arrested after allegedly shooting at women outside of “Bingo Paradise”

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - One man is in the Escambia County, Florida jail facing a number of charges after shots were fired outside of a bingo hall in Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Lee David Wilkerson got into an altercation with two women trying to enter the building. They say Wilkerson pulled a gun and hit one woman with it before firing in their direction.
PENSACOLA, FL

