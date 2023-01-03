Read full article on original website
Pensacola Humane Society ‘lets the hammer fall,’ closes shelter, is without department heads
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Now without staff and without animals, the Pensacola Humane Society announced on its Facebook page it is closed “until further notice.” WKRG News 5 spoke with the PHS board’s attorney Michael Kelly, who said, “The decision to close the shelter was neither granted by the board, nor was the board notified […]
‘It was intense’: Divers describe shark encounter off Pensacola coast
A man who had a close encounter with a shark and his friends who rushed to help him say they're thankful no one was hurt.
lifeofdad.com
A Dad’s Dream Vacation Getting Away From the Cold – Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, AL
For many parents, the holiday season is alot. Stressful shopping, kids off of school for a long two weeks, traveling to see family, and more. I mean, we all love the holidays, but we all really need to relax once it’s all done. Add in the fact that it...
850businessmagazine.com
2022 Pinnacle Award: Jessica Proffitt Bracken, Santa Rosa Beach
Describe two or three women who served you as important role models and mentors. What did you learn from them?. Kay Phelan was the first mentor that I had the honor to learn from when I entered the marketing and public relations industry back in 2006 as a young intern at Destin Commons. Kay is the matriarch of PR on the Emerald Coast, and I have been blessed to learn the ins and outs of traditional PR and the importance of relationships from her throughout the years. Another role model and mentor that I have looked up to for over a decade is McKenzie Burleigh, the associate publisher of Rowland Publishing. Kenzie is the epitome of hustle with grace. She so humbly takes on so many different leadership roles both personally and professionally and gives them her very all, succeeding in everything she does. Most importantly, Kenzie does each of these things with humility, steadiness, positivity and passion. Kenzie has taught me over the years that I can do anything I set my mind to.
A Florida Man Won $15M From A Convenience Store Scratch-Off & Here's How Much He Takes Home
A 50-year-old Florida man named Bryan Allen just made one of the best $30 investments of his life. He purchased a scratch-off and won the top prize the ticket has to offer at $15 million. He went to a Cumberland Farms convenience store located at 405 East Nine Mile Road...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Pensacola
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
getthecoast.com
City of Fort Walton Beach crew ‘dives in’ to repair Liza Jackson Boat Ramp
On a chilly day in Fort Walton Beach, members of the City of Fort Walton Beach’s Parks and Recreation crew braved the cold waters at Liza Jackson Park to repair the boat ramps. The ramps, which had developed two large cracks across the concrete slabs, posed a potential hazard...
NOLA.com
Want to take a train from New Orleans to Miami? Amtrak has ‘big time’ plans for Florida
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Crestview
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
floridaing.com
Destin Public Beach Access: What you need to know
If you’re looking for an affordable, family-friendly beach destination with plenty of activities, look no further than Destin, Florida! Even though Destin public beach access can be a little tricky to find, we’ve got all the tips and you’ll be enjoying the sun and surf in no time.
Destin Log
Walton County Snowbirds are a social flock
Our largest registration of snowbirds was at the Jan. 2 registration at Faith Assembly Church in Miramar Beach. With over 30 activities to choose from, there is something for everyone. This year, to welcome new members, we are having a New Members Social on Jan. 12 at Red Rooster Café,...
Ex-NFL star Peyton Hillis in ICU after saving kids from drowning at Florida beach: report
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in an intensive care unit following a swimming accident in Florida this week.
Mobile firefighter with head tattoo terminated, Captains disciplined after defending her
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kay’Ana Adams wears her tattoos with pride, as she used to wear her Mobile Fire-Rescue uniform with pride, until she was fired over a tattoo on the back of her head. Adams worked at the Mobile Fire Department Maryvale station on Dauphin Island Parkway for nine months until new ink on […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Sir Richard’s Public House Hosts Oyster Bash With Musical Guest Adam Pearce
Sir Richard’s Public House will host Sir Richard’s Oyster Bash during the first week of February. Attendees can purchase oysters and enjoy live music during and after the event. A tray of oysters can be purchased from the bartenders starting at 6 p.m. Attendees can purchase buckets of...
Pensacola man claims $15 million prize from Florida Lottery Scratch-Off game
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Friday, the Florida Lottery announced a Pensacola man struck gold, claiming a $15 million prize. Bryan Allen, 50, of Pensacola, claimed the $15 million top prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office. The Lottery said he chose to receive his winnings […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Mobile
Mobile might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Mobile.
200 new jobs coming to Eastern Shore as new restaurants prepare to open
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – As we first reported last year, two new restaurants are opening soon on the Eastern Shore. Contractors are hard at work this week, upgrading the bar, removing old flooring and expanding the kitchen getting the space ready for the opening of the new Ed’s Seafood Shed in March. “Ed’s 2.0 […]
North Alabama man arrested for ‘dark web fraud scheme’ in Florida
An Arab man was arrested in Florida last week in connection to what officials are calling a "dark web fraud scheme."
WEAR
400 Paws pet food pantry in Pensacola to close permanently on Aug. 31
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A pet food pantry in Pensacola is closing its doors after 9 years of feeding animals in the community. 400 Paws in Pensacola plans to close its doors on Aug. 31. The food pantry will be accepting donations until June 15. The pantry will remain open until...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola man arrested after allegedly shooting at women outside of “Bingo Paradise”
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - One man is in the Escambia County, Florida jail facing a number of charges after shots were fired outside of a bingo hall in Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Lee David Wilkerson got into an altercation with two women trying to enter the building. They say Wilkerson pulled a gun and hit one woman with it before firing in their direction.
