YMCA of Greater Brandywine President and CEO Denise Day Announces Retirement Date of June 2023
YMCA Greater Brandywine CEO Denise Day.Photo byYMCA Greater Brandywine. If you’ve had the pleasure of meeting Denise Day, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, you’ve sensed the passion that she pours into all that she does. From leading a team of more than 2,000 staff to serving more than 50,000 members across eight locations, Day operates from the heart. Now, a nationwide search is underway to find Day’s successor as YGBW announces her retirement.
Green Family Foundation and Firstrust Bank Call for Submissions for Annual College Scholarship Program
The deadline to participate in the 2023 the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program is Mar. 1. The Daniel B. & Florence E. Green Foundation (“The Green Family Foundation”) and Firstrust Bank are now accepting submissions for the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program. It will award college-bound high school seniors with two-year academic scholarships totaling $360,000.
VISTA Careers: CCRES is looking to hire for these following positions.
CCRES has a number of career opportunities in the area for educators.Photo byiStock. You can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community.
Technical Education Centers — Like Chesco’s TCHS — to Receive $1.2 Million for New Equipment
Career and technical education centers in the area, including Chester County Technical College High School, will receive $1.2 million from the state this year for new equipment, writes Aubri Juhasz for the WHYY.
