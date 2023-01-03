ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YMCA of Greater Brandywine President and CEO Denise Day Announces Retirement Date of June 2023

YMCA Greater Brandywine CEO Denise Day.Photo byYMCA Greater Brandywine. If you’ve had the pleasure of meeting Denise Day, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, you’ve sensed the passion that she pours into all that she does. From leading a team of more than 2,000 staff to serving more than 50,000 members across eight locations, Day operates from the heart. Now, a nationwide search is underway to find Day’s successor as YGBW announces her retirement.
Green Family Foundation and Firstrust Bank Call for Submissions for Annual College Scholarship Program

The deadline to participate in the 2023 the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program is Mar. 1. The Daniel B. & Florence E. Green Foundation (“The Green Family Foundation”) and Firstrust Bank are now accepting submissions for the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program. It will award college-bound high school seniors with two-year academic scholarships totaling $360,000.
