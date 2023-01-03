The RPC endpoints run by the Solana Foundation are currently unavailable. The incident did not impact Solana’s ability to produce new blocks. The Remote Procedure Call (RPC) endpoints run by the Solana Foundation are currently unavailable. The RPC endpoints — nodes that crypto apps and wallets rely on to connect to the blockchain — went offline because of a bug in Solana Validator client's test release 1.14.

