theblock.co
Digital Currency Group to shutter wealth management unit: The Information
HQ Digital ceased operations on Jan. 2, according to a memo obtained by The Information. It managed $3.5 billion as of December. Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group is shuttering HQ Digital, a subsidiary focused on wealth management that it launched last year. DCG, parent of troubled crypto broker and...
theblock.co
Bankman-Fried tells FTX debtors to leave his Robinhood shares alone
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed a court action seeking to block debtors from taking control over his $450 million stake in brokerage Robinhood. The disgraced exchange boss says the shares do not belong to any of the FTX-related entities now in bankruptcy proceedings. FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed...
theblock.co
Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis draw US investigations: Bloomberg
Federal prosecutors are looking at transfers between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending unit, according to Bloomberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly started a probe. U.S. authorities are investigating the flow of funds between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending subsidiary, according to a report...
theblock.co
This week in markets: Bitcoin, crypto prices inch higher as Silvergate woes worsen
Bitcoin was trading at about $16,900 on Saturday, up 2% over the past week. It was a blood bath for Silvergate and Coinbase, while Block and MicroStrategy traded higher. Crypto prices rose over the past week as equities fell on a plethora of negative news. Bitcoin was changing hands for...
theblock.co
US trustee objects to FTX's planned sale of LedgerX and other units: Reuters
U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara filed the objection in response to FTX’s proposed asset sales. Vara expressed concern the sales might compromise information related to FTX’s bankruptcy. A U.S. trustee filed an objection to FTX's plan to sell the company's LedgerX as well as FTX units in Europe and...
theblock.co
French central banker pushes mandatory crypto firm licensing for 2023
Bank of France governor François Villeroy de Galhau called for switching to a mandatory licensing regime for crypto firms in 2023. The central banker wants to be ahead of EU-wide crypto regulation, which is expected to start rolling out in 2024. Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau...
theblock.co
Bitcoin futures activity fell off cliff in December
Bitcoin futures volumes plunged in December. Analysts suggest the FTX collapse damaged confidence in centralized exchanges. Bitcoin futures trading plummeted as 2022 came to a close. Bitcoin futures volumes were just $386.6 billion in December, according to The Block's data. Volumes were down 39% month-on-month as they clocked the worst...
theblock.co
Wallet associated with Justin Sun moves $100 million to Huobi
A wallet associated with Tron founder Justin Sun moved $100 million of stablecoins to crypto exchange Huobi. Following the move, a large buy wall appeared on huobi token. A wallet associated with Tron founder Justin Sun moved $100 million of stablecoins to crypto exchange Huobi. Two transactions took place at 11:10 a.m. UTC, moving $50 million each of USDC and USDT, as noted by security analysts PeckShield.
theblock.co
Balancer warns $6.3 million of funds at risk, urges LPs to remove liquidity
Balancer has warned its liquidity providers to withdraw funds from five pools where there is $6.3 million at risk. It appears to be part of a larger potential exploit from which other pools have been protected. Decentralized exchange Balancer warned its liquidity providers to withdraw funds from five pools where...
theblock.co
Bitcoin, ether steady, as crypto stocks continue downtrend with Silvergate shedding 10%
Bitcoin continues to trade in a similar range, around $16,800. Dog-themed memecoins surrendered yesterday’s gains. Shiba Inu dropped 3.6%. Crypto-related stocks continued to trade lower. Silvergate plunged over 10% at the open. Bitcoin and ether traded steady on Friday, while altcoins dipped and memecoins surrendered gains. Losses for crypto-related...
theblock.co
Mt. Gox repayments timeline pushed back by two months
Mt. Gox creditors will have an extra two months to provide crypto exchange and banking details for repayments. Creditors will also have to wait a further two months to receive the first tranche of repayments. Correction: Mt. Gox payments will start from March and will continue up until the September...
theblock.co
Wyre limits withdrawals to 90% of funds held in customer accounts
Wyre said each customer can withdraw only 90% of their account funds. The company said the move would “enable it to navigate the current market environment.”. The firm added that CEO Ioannis Gianna has transitioned into a new role as executive chairman. Crypto payment provider Wyre announced a change...
theblock.co
Metaverse leaders at CES see possible side hustle in selling personal data
At a CES panel, technology executives ponder people owning and selling their personal data to brands of their choosing. Rather than being surveilled by internet companies, blockchain technology could allow people to not only protect their digital identities but also earn compensation. Could a future version of the internet allow...
theblock.co
Nexo says Vauld CEO doesn't have 'best interest' of creditors in mind
Nexo hit back at Vauld on Thursday, saying its CEO doesn’t have creditors’ best interest in mind. The move comes shortly after The Block reported that Vauld rejected Nexo’s “final” acquisition proposal. A dramatic tussle between rival crypto lenders Vauld and Nexo escalated on Thursday,...
theblock.co
Solana Foundation RPC endpoints go offline
The RPC endpoints run by the Solana Foundation are currently unavailable. The incident did not impact Solana’s ability to produce new blocks. The Remote Procedure Call (RPC) endpoints run by the Solana Foundation are currently unavailable. The RPC endpoints — nodes that crypto apps and wallets rely on to connect to the blockchain — went offline because of a bug in Solana Validator client's test release 1.14.
theblock.co
Immunefi researcher saves $200 million from potential theft on three Polkadot parachains
An Immunefi security researcher found a critical vulnerability on three Polkadot parachains. The researcher, known as pwning.eth, was awarded a $1 million bounty. A security researcher discovered a software vulnerability that could have been exploited to steal as much as $200 million from three Ethereum-compatible parachains on Polkadot — Moonbeam, Astar Network and Acala.
theblock.co
OpenSea adds support for Arbitrum Nova
The biggest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, announced support for Arbitrum Nova. Nova can be used as a cheaper option to Ethereum when buying or selling digital collectibles. OpenSea, the biggest marketplace for digital collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), announced support for Arbitrum Nova. Nova is a Layer 2 blockchain designed to...
theblock.co
Ethereum developers eye February public testnet for Shanghai upgrade
The planned Shanghai upgrade of the Ethereum network will focus exclusively on ETH withdrawals. Developers are planning to release a public test network for the Shanghai upgrade by the end of February. The planned Shanghai upgrade of the Ethereum network will focus exclusively on ether (ETH) withdrawals, according to a...
theblock.co
SuperRare cuts 30% of staff, citing bear market
SuperRare is the latest company to announce job cuts, reducing its staff by 30%. CEO John Crain in the announcement that he takes “full ownership” of the move. NFT platform SuperRare will reduce staff by nearly 30%, said CEO John Crain in a message he posted on Twitter.
