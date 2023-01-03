ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Press

2022 Favorites Talk 2022 Albums and 2023 Plans

Weasked Houston music folks we featured in 2022 for their best album of 2022 choices. It’s a list that might turn you onto some music you missed last year and one that serves as a recall to the stories we did on these artists. Best of all, it details plans they have for 2023. Please enjoy.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Bets: Fade to Black, The Eternal Daughter, and Ishida Dance Company

New year, same reliable Houston arts scene. On this week’s list of best bets, you’ll find a beloved rom-com turned musical, a showcase of short plays by Black playwrights, and an evening – actually three – featuring the music of two greats, Elton John and Billy Joel, over at Jones Hall. Keep reading for our recommendations of the best to do this weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Food Truck Rally and Grand Opening Celebration

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Eat, Drink and Be Merry at Southern Yankee Crafthouse. It’s the final few days of Southern Yankee’s Eat, Drink and Be Merry menu, meaning if you’re going to dig into specials like wood-fired oven-baked brie with cranberry-jalapeño chutney, classic beef and mushroom stroganoff with house-made pappardelle, and a holiday M&M cookie skillet a la mode, the time is now. Even better, for each item purchased from the menu, $1 will be donated to Kids' Meals, Inc. to aid in its mission to end childhood hunger in the Houston community.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Sober Sips for Dry January

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. Coltivare, 3320 White Oak, is ready to celebrate Dry January with its month-long, zero-proof cocktail menu. This year, the beverage team has curated an all-new menu in collaboration with Sipple, with drinks including The Perfect Storm (like a Dark & Stormy) and the Not & Tonic, a non-alcholic riff on the restaurant’s popular Gin & Tonic made with elderflower tonic, grapefruit, mint and green peppercorn.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Mealer Files to Contest County Judge Race's Results

Thursday night, former Republican candidate for Harris County Judge, Alexandra del Moral Mealer announced her decision to formally challenge the results of her 2022 loss to incumbent Lina Hidalgo – citing what she alleged were continued questions about possible voter suppression. Mealer is the latest Harris County Republican defeated...

