Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Eat, Drink and Be Merry at Southern Yankee Crafthouse. It’s the final few days of Southern Yankee’s Eat, Drink and Be Merry menu, meaning if you’re going to dig into specials like wood-fired oven-baked brie with cranberry-jalapeño chutney, classic beef and mushroom stroganoff with house-made pappardelle, and a holiday M&M cookie skillet a la mode, the time is now. Even better, for each item purchased from the menu, $1 will be donated to Kids' Meals, Inc. to aid in its mission to end childhood hunger in the Houston community.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO